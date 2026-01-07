I'm Currently Shopping for Winter Skirts—These Are the 21 Warmest and Chicest Ones I've Found

By
published
in News
Sylvie Mus wearing a chic winter outfit.
(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Many of my friends have joked that they've never seen me wear pants, and they're not wrong. From a young age, I've always gravitated toward skirts and dresses, even while growing up in Boston and now living in New York. If you're familiar with East Coast winters, you'll understand why that level of commitment might sound pretty impractical.

"Winter skirts" can feel like an oxymoron, but I've never let that stop me. Over the years, I've learned how to make them work regardless of how cold it gets. Long wool styles layered with thermal tights and leggings and paired with knee-high boots have become a go-to formula.

While scrolling through COS recently, I came across another concept I hadn't fully considered before: a down skirt. As we head into the most frigid months of the year, that sent me down a rabbit hole in search of more options. Ahead, shop the warmest and chicest winter skirts I've found so far.

Shop Winter Skirts

Audry Hiaoui
Associate Shopping Editor

Audry Hiaoui is a writer based in New York. For Who What Wear, she specializes in emerging designers, independent labels, and brand discovery, as well as interviews both on and off camera. Her writing has appeared in AnOtherWonderlandOfficeInterviewLove, and i-D, among others, with multiple cover stories and features in print, and she has worked as an editorial producer for Vogue during fashion months. She holds a master's degree in journalism and documentary filmmaking from City, University of London, and has an extensive background in film, having worked for Sundance Film Festival, SXSW, and Vice UK as well as on various projects including documentaries and music videos and most recently as a writer's assistant on an upcoming HBO/A24 series.