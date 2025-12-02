Hold On, Nordstrom Sneakily Extended Its Cyber Monday Sale—These Are the Chic Last-Chance Finds You Won't Regret

Cyber Monday is technically over, but Nordstrom is giving the people what they want by sneakily extending the sale today! Thank you, Nordy. That's right. You can still save on amazing fashion finds if you missed the Cyber Week sale or want a few more pieces to elevate your winter wardrobe or find items to give as gifts for anyone on your list.
Below is a list of the best last-chance Nordstrom Cyber Monday sale items I don't think you'll regret because of the discount amount and overall chic nature. I'm referring to fantastic elevated basics (similar to those featured above), cool shoes (yes, boots and gorgeous flats included), and sleek outerwear silhouettes. Keep scrolling for more.
Nordstrom
Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
You just can't beat Nordstrom cashmere.
MANGO
Belted Water Repellent Long Trench Coat
A long trench coat is the epitome of chic.
Steve Madden
Dusty Booties
Nordstrom
Oversize Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
I'd live in this cashmere turtleneck sweater.
Lands' End
Ez Touch Screen Cashmere Lined Leather Gloves
Nordstrom
Crewneck Wool & Cashmere Sweater
Marc Fisher LTD
Sabrina Knee High Boots
Wear on its own or for layering.
Get these loafers before they sell out.
Open Edit
Cable Boatneck Sweater
Levi's
Ribcage High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Rothy's
The Cozy Faux Shearling Lined Clogs
Clogs are having such a moment.
Vince Camuto
Exposed Seam Crewneck Sweater
The exposed seam is a nice touch.
BP.
Relaxed Cotton Blend Zip Hoodie
This hoodie comes in a range of colors.
Topshop
Exposed Seam Relaxed Fit Cardigan
Open Edit
Ribbed Crewneck Cardigan
Treasure & Bond
Cable Crewneck Sweater
Wear this sweater with everything from jeans to skirts.
Open Edit
The Curator Trousers
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Double Breasted Wool Blend Twill Jacket
This jacket will sell out.
Caslo
Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Sam Edelman
Loraine Bit Loafers
MANGO
Wool Blend Wrap Coat
Steve Madden
Stasia Pointed Toe Boots
Picture these boots with your favorite trousers.
Cotton On
Women's Luxe Half Zip Pullover
BP.
Cozy Oversize Cardigan
As the name states, cozy.
Nordstrom
V-Neck Cashmere Sweater
Another strong cashmere option.
Nordstrom
Turner Knee High Boots
BP.
Ribbed Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Tory Burch
Small Perry Leather Shoulder Bag
27 EDIT Naturalizer
Bella T-Strap Flats
And a cool pair of flats to round out the list.