Look Cool and Rich But Spend Under $100: These Are the Chic Nordstrom Sweaters That Matter

Elevated and expensive-looking finds.

Model wearing a Nordstrom sweater under $100.
(Image credit: Nordstrom)
Bobby Schuessler's avatar
By
published
in News

Nordstrom's under-$100 department is a favorite among the editors here at Who What Wear (myself included) for its superior selection of affordable pieces that look expensive. Some of the noteworthy brands include Nordstrom's in-house label Open Edit along with lines like Treasure & Bond, Topshop, and Mango. The sweater section, in particular, has been incredibly strong as we approach the winter and holiday season.

I curated an edit of my favorites, and the vibe coming to my mind is "cool and rich." Basically, the knits in question all feel relevant, premium, and expensive looking thanks to forward design details and elevated silhouettes.

Keep scrolling to shop the chicest under-$100 sweaters at Nordstrom right now that are perfect to add a high-end-feeling element to your winter outfits. The options—from turtlenecks to cardigans—could also be great holiday gift ideas.

Explore More:
Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Market Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over a decade of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent 10 years at Who What Wear, currently leading the market team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives and appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸