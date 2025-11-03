Look Cool and Rich But Spend Under $100: These Are the Chic Nordstrom Sweaters That Matter

Nordstrom's under-$100 department is a favorite among the editors here at Who What Wear (myself included) for its superior selection of affordable pieces that look expensive. Some of the noteworthy brands include Nordstrom's in-house label Open Edit along with lines like Treasure & Bond, Topshop, and Mango. The sweater section, in particular, has been incredibly strong as we approach the winter and holiday season.
I curated an edit of my favorites, and the vibe coming to my mind is "cool and rich." Basically, the knits in question all feel relevant, premium, and expensive looking thanks to forward design details and elevated silhouettes.
Keep scrolling to shop the chicest under-$100 sweaters at Nordstrom right now that are perfect to add a high-end-feeling element to your winter outfits. The options—from turtlenecks to cardigans—could also be great holiday gift ideas.
Topshop
Exposed Seam Relaxed Fit Cardigan
The exposed seams add a forward twist.
Open Edit
Cable Boatneck Sweater
A cable-knit sweater always feels elevated.
Wit & Wisdom
Faux Pearl Trim Cardigan
Topshop
Johnny Collar Sweater
This sweater is like a modern classic.
Nordstrom
One-Button V-Neck Rib Cardigan
Treasure & Bond
Fuzzy Turtleneck Sweater
The cut and hue feel high-end.
WAYF X Sara Walker
Jackie Velvet Bow Cable Stitch Cardigan
ASTR the Label
Argyle Cardigan
Argyle is everywhere this season.
Love this one buttoned up.
Wit & Wisdom
Cable Stitch Twofer Tie Sleeve Sweater
Yes, the tie detail is part of this sweater.
Topshop
Fluffy Crewneck Sweater
JACQUIE THE LABEL
Georgia Contrast Collar Cardigan
You'll get a lot of wear out of this cardigan.
MANGO
Metallic Short Sleeve Rib Sweater
Picture this short-sleeve sweater with a brown skirt.
Madewell
Textural Cutaway Crewneck Cardigan
Topshop
V-Neck Fitted Waist Cardigan
Note that fitted-waist design.
MANGO
Short Sleeve Sweater With Scarf
Steve Madden
Rosina Balloon Sleeve Sweater
All in Favor
Fuzzy Cardigan
& Other Stories
Alpaca & Wool Blend Elbow Sleeve Sweater
Topshop
Balloon Sleeve Crewneck Sweater
You'll get a lot of wear out of this sweater.
Kenneth Cole
Raglan Sleeve Funnel Neck Sweater
Style this piece with many different outfits.