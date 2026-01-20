My Fashion Friends Will Like These New 2026 Items From H&M, Period

As the title reads, I'm going to get right to the point here. H&M's new 2026 arrivals are legit. And yes, I know my fashion friends (including my stylish colleagues at Who What Wear) would be into many of my favorite pieces.
I first noticed the new drop when I was sourcing cool quarter-zip sweaters for another story. This modern style caught my eye. I scrolled through the rest of the new arrivals and found a range of expensive-looking items that are elevated thanks to forward design details and cuts. This includes other standout sweaters, along with relevant tailoring picks, cool coats, elegant basics, and more.
Keep scrolling to shop the best fashionable items from H&M right now to build out your wardrobe this year.
h&m
Rib-Knit Half-Zip Sweater
H&M
Wide High Waist Jeans
All about dark-wash jeans this season.
h&m
Shoulder-Pad Polo Sweater
Note the shoulder pads here.
H&M
Oversized Mohair-Blend Sweater
Love styling this scarf over your shoulder.
Cardigan With Defined Waist - Taupe
This skirt looks so expensive.
Love the cuff and collar.
There's actually an attached belt!
h&m
Oversized Wool-Blend Coat
H&M
High-Rise Slim Straight Ankle Jeans