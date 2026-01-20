As a shopping editor, I'm always scouring the online retail space for the best deals. Recently, I stumbled upon some seriously amazing markdowns at Nordstrom. Since it's the beginning of the year and many of us are refreshing our wardrobes, I figured it's the perfect time to share these deeply discounted deals with you. Not to mention most of my favorite recent Nordstrom markdowns happen to be under—$100 right now. Ahead, dive into my light curation of stellar Nordstrom sale items.
You can expect everything from a classic pair of Levi's to the deeply discounted Cashmere sweaters. There are truly amazing deals that are sure to sell out ASAP. Keep scrolling to discover these under–$100 sale finds.
Levi's®
501® '90s Straight Leg Jeans
These are a WWW editor favorite for good reason.
Open Edit
Relaxed Fit Long Sleeve Button-Up Shirt
You can't go wrong with this closet staple.
adidas
Gazelle Indoor Sneaker
Treasure & Bond
Mid Rise Straight Leg Jeans
Under $60 denim? Sign me up.
Free People
Neria Long Sleeve Stretch Cotton Crop Top
You'll wear this cute basic nonstop.
NYDJ
Barbara High Waist Bootcut Jeans
Nordstrom
V-Neck Cashmere Sweater
Open Edit
Rib V-Neck Sweater
The rib knit is everything.
Nordstrom
Cozy Rib Lounge Set
I'm all about a comfy set.
DAZE
Sundaze High Waist Straight Leg Faux Leather Pants
Caslon®
Cashmere V-Neck Sweater
Who knew Cashmere could be so affordable?
Caslon®
Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
This striped sweater will get you compliments.
Nike
Cortez Leather Sneaker
These will sell out first.
NYDJ
Metallic Stripe Wide Leg Pants
Chic trousers will go a long way in your closet.
27 EDIT Naturalizer
Carla Flat