Cotton! Cashmere! Silk! The Best Natural Fibers to Add to Your Closet in 2026

Ever since early November, my TikTok For You page has been flooded with videos about natural fibers. It happened right around the time people in New York (and other cold-weather cities) started shopping for thermal base layers. As I kept seeing more, I noticed many shoppers were actively looking for alternatives to polyester, which is a fabric that isn’t ideal for temperature regulation since it tends to trap heat. Instead, the conversation has continued to shift to breathable, temperature-regulating materials.
For winter, cashmere and merino wool are go-tos for warmth without the bulk, while cotton and silk are seasonless staples. If you’re also trying to find natural-fiber options to your wardrobe, I’ve rounded up a mix of pieces below. Highlights include Cou Cou’s The Pointelle Pants, Flore Flore’s Car Baby Tee Ribbed Organic Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt, COS’s Chunky Cashmere Mock-Neck Sweater, Gap’s 100% Cotton Relaxed Crop Cardigan Sweater, Leset’s Margo Maxi Dress, and more.