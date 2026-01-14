All the Chic People I Know Wear J.Crew—Here Are the On-Sale Cashmere Pieces Everyone Will Like

J.Crew's End of Season Sale, with up to 50% off select cashmere, ends today. My very first cashmere sweater was actually from J.Crew, and it's been one of my most-worn pieces for years, which really speaks to the quality. It's become a true wardrobe staple for me every fall and winter.
I always struggle with getting dressed in the winter, so when it's too cold to think, I reach for a cashmere sweater most days from December through February. It takes all the guesswork out of getting dressed, so it's become an essential part of my outfit formulas this time of year. As I've slowly built out my collection, I've added a mix of colors and silhouettes.
A few standouts from the sale include the Brushed Cashmere V-Neck Sweater, the Perfect Cashmere Crewneck Sweater in Argyle, the Cashmere Shrunken Crewneck Sweater, and the Wide-Rib Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater. I also love a cashmere cardigan. One of my favorite little luxuries is cashmere socks, and J.Crew has a pair that so many people I follow swear by. The Cashmere-Wool Blend Poncho has been on my wish list for ages as well, and I think it would be the perfect layering piece for spring.
Below, shop the on-sale cashmere pieces before they return to full price after today.