All the Chic People I Know Wear J.Crew—Here Are the On-Sale Cashmere Pieces Everyone Will Like

By
published
in News
Olympia Gayot wearing the J.Crew featherweight cashmere cardigan, sweater shell, Gwen knee-length slip skirt, and Berkeley bag.
(Image credit: @olympiamarie)

J.Crew's End of Season Sale, with up to 50% off select cashmere, ends today. My very first cashmere sweater was actually from J.Crew, and it's been one of my most-worn pieces for years, which really speaks to the quality. It's become a true wardrobe staple for me every fall and winter.

I always struggle with getting dressed in the winter, so when it's too cold to think, I reach for a cashmere sweater most days from December through February. It takes all the guesswork out of getting dressed, so it's become an essential part of my outfit formulas this time of year. As I've slowly built out my collection, I've added a mix of colors and silhouettes.

A few standouts from the sale include the Brushed Cashmere V-Neck Sweater, the Perfect Cashmere Crewneck Sweater in Argyle, the Cashmere Shrunken Crewneck Sweater, and the Wide-Rib Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater. I also love a cashmere cardigan. One of my favorite little luxuries is cashmere socks, and J.Crew has a pair that so many people I follow swear by. The Cashmere-Wool Blend Poncho has been on my wish list for ages as well, and I think it would be the perfect layering piece for spring.

Below, shop the on-sale cashmere pieces before they return to full price after today.

Explore More:
Audry Hiaoui
Associate Shopping Editor

Audry Hiaoui is a writer based in New York. For Who What Wear, she specializes in emerging designers, independent labels, and brand discovery, as well as interviews both on and off camera. Her writing has appeared in AnOtherWonderlandOfficeInterviewLove, and i-D, among others, with multiple cover stories and features in print, and she has worked as an editorial producer for Vogue during fashion months. She holds a master's degree in journalism and documentary filmmaking from City, University of London, and has an extensive background in film, having worked for Sundance Film Festival, SXSW, and Vice UK as well as on various projects including documentaries and music videos and most recently as a writer's assistant on an upcoming HBO/A24 series.