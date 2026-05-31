My Goal is to Look Expensive This Summer—7 M&S Trends I'll be Shopping to Achieve a Polished Capsule

In a bid to save my pennies for the fast approaching holidays in my calendar, I turned to the only place I look when needing an expensive-looking high-street hit: Marks and Spencers. If you're an avid Who What Wear UK reader, then you'll know our editors have a serious soft spot for . Cementing itself as a brand that provides both traditional buys and fashion-forward designs, the brilliance lies within its ability to provide fantastic styles at an affordable price.
This summer, the trends they’re backing couldn’t feel more '2026'. Be it the noughties staples we’d long shelved (the tassel scarf is a personal standout), to the luxurious lace trims the fashion crowd can’t stop wearing right now. Any one of these pieces will shift your staples into a warm weather mood. Of course, there’s also a handful of satins and linens too, just in case you need to replenish for the new season. Ready to shop? Scroll down to see the seven trends I’ve handpicked below.
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Shop the Best Summer Trends at M&S Right Now:
1. Your Noughties Muse
Style Notes: This season, a ‘00s undercurrent is running through Marks & Spencer’s ample offering. But should you be worried, the vibe is less Paris Hilton, and more Sienna Miller or Kate Moss. Think micro shorts styled with relaxed waistcoats and tank tops, or loose satin skater dresses finished with fluttery lace trims and stompy boots, you won’t have to look hard to find a current update on these once considered “dated” pieces.
Shop the '00s Trend:
M&S
Satin Lace Insert Mini Skater Dress
This dress has gone straight into my basket.
Per Una
Cotton Rich Tie Front Blouse
Can you ever go wrong with a boho blouse?
M&S
Waisted Single Breasted Waistcoat
Style open with linen shorts and biker boots for a '00s feel.
Per Una
Pure Cotton Pintuck Lace Maxi A-Line Skirt
This is exactly how I plan on dressing this summer.
M&S
Square Neck Mini Shift Dress With Linen
This dress also comes in a vivid mango and sugar pink.
M&S
Studded Waist Belt
Style layered over shorts, maxi dresser or denim mini skirts this summer.
M&S
Lyocell Rich Button Detail Shorts
Kate Moss eat your heart out.
2. Did Someone say High Summer?
Style Notes: Summer 2026 is shaping up to be the most maximalist in years, and this mood is echoed in the trends M&S is backing too. With its shelves filled with vivid shades and kitsch prints, the brand is banking big on high summer's ‘fresh off the Amalfi coast’ energy this season, so expect vibrant colours and European summer energy.
Shop High Summer:
Autograph
Satin Cowl Neck Cami Top
Pair with a cotton poplin maxi skirt and strappy sandals.
M&S
Pure Cotton Printed Midaxi Dress
The perfect kaftan to be strolling the beaches of Mykonos.
M&S
Pure Cotton Striped Long Sleeve Beach Shirt
Who would have thought deep blue and lime would pair so well together.