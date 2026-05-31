My Goal is to Look Expensive This Summer—7 M&S Trends I'll be Shopping to Achieve a Polished Capsule

From linen to lace, and a healthy dose of noughties nostalgia, these are the best summer fashion trends in M&S right now.

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Marks and Spencer&#039;s summer fashion trends 2026.
(Image credit: Marks and Spencers)
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After months of transitional weather and dreaming of the days when the lightweight linens and whisper-soft blouses would be back in our wardrobes, the end of May has officially kicked off summer 2026. Although I felt mentally prepared for the sunny season, I couldn't shake the feeling that something was missing from my wardrobe prep. The pieces that I currently own are undeniably classic—think timeless shirred dresses and minimalist sandals. But, after a few 30-degree days, it's clear that the summer trends shaping fashion right now are leaning into sun soaked maximalism. From vibrant Y2K-inspired pieces to personality-driven layering, the mood is firmly 'more-is-more', and as it stands my simple staples are missing the trend-led energy needed to make them feel current.

In a bid to save my pennies for the fast approaching holidays in my calendar, I turned to the only place I look when needing an expensive-looking high-street hit: Marks and Spencers. If you're an avid Who What Wear UK reader, then you'll know our editors have a serious soft spot for . Cementing itself as a brand that provides both traditional buys and fashion-forward designs, the brilliance lies within its ability to provide fantastic styles at an affordable price.

Fashion person monikh shows some marks and spencers summer fashion trends 2026. She wears a linen skirt with a denim jacket and red flip flops.

(Image credit: @monikh)

This summer, the trends they’re backing couldn’t feel more '2026'. Be it the noughties staples we’d long shelved (the tassel scarf is a personal standout), to the luxurious lace trims the fashion crowd can’t stop wearing right now. Any one of these pieces will shift your staples into a warm weather mood. Of course, there’s also a handful of satins and linens too, just in case you need to replenish for the new season. Ready to shop? Scroll down to see the seven trends I’ve handpicked below.

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Shop the Best Summer Trends at M&S Right Now:

1. Your Noughties Muse

Marks and Spencer&#039;s summer fashion trends 2026

(Image credit: M&S)

Style Notes: This season, a ‘00s undercurrent is running through Marks & Spencer’s ample offering. But should you be worried, the vibe is less Paris Hilton, and more Sienna Miller or Kate Moss. Think micro shorts styled with relaxed waistcoats and tank tops, or loose satin skater dresses finished with fluttery lace trims and stompy boots, you won’t have to look hard to find a current update on these once considered “dated” pieces.

Shop the '00s Trend:

2. Did Someone say High Summer?

Marks and Spencers summer fashion trends 2026.

(Image credit: M&S)

Style Notes: Summer 2026 is shaping up to be the most maximalist in years, and this mood is echoed in the trends M&S is backing too. With its shelves filled with vivid shades and kitsch prints, the brand is banking big on high summer's ‘fresh off the Amalfi coast’ energy this season, so expect vibrant colours and European summer energy.

Shop High Summer: