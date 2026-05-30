AGOLDE Just Launched the Lightweight Jeans You'll Want to Wear All Summer

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Alvin Ailey Dancers Model New Agolde Jeans
(Image credit: Agolde, Citizens of Humanity)
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In case you haven’t heard, popular denim retailer AGOLDE just launched its newest collection of lightweight jeans for summer. Introducing the Flyweight Collection. Flyweight is a new ultra-soft, lightweight, and comfortable fabrication that’s perfect for tackling the intense summer heat. If you’ve been looking for the perfect summer-weight denim to dress up over the coming months, then it’s your lucky day.

While the new Flyweight fabric is exciting in and of itself, AGOLDE has also partnered with dancers from NYC’s Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater to be the face of this latest drop. On top of that, AGOLDE will be donating 10% off all sales from the website to the Alvin Ailey Foundation to further its missions for the rest of the year. The Flyweight denim collection is available to show now on AGOLDE.com.

Shop AGOLDE's Flyweight Denim Collection

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Chinazor "Chichi" Offor
Chinazor "Chichi" Offor
Associate Shopping Editor

Chinazor "Chichi" Offor is a Georgia-born, Los Angeles–based associate editor who relocated from Brooklyn, New York, and joined Who What Wear's West Coast office in 2022. At WWW, she utilizes her years of editorial experience to interview trending talent, explore trends, and curate shopping guides. Chichi previously worked at Refinery29, where she helped revolutionize the brand’s plus-size and inclusive fashion coverage. In her spare time, she’s keeping up with the latest movie releases, enjoying a relaxing day at the spa, or obsessing over her latest ADHD-fueled hyper fixation (e.g., Jesse McCartney's underrated career, the negative effects of bicoastal intellectual elitism, and Gen Z’s loneliness epidemic). You can find her online @thechichio on Instagram & TikTok.