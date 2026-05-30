AGOLDE Just Launched the Lightweight Jeans You'll Want to Wear All Summer

In case you haven’t heard, popular denim retailer AGOLDE just launched its newest collection of lightweight jeans for summer. Introducing the Flyweight Collection. Flyweight is a new ultra-soft, lightweight, and comfortable fabrication that’s perfect for tackling the intense summer heat. If you’ve been looking for the perfect summer-weight denim to dress up over the coming months, then it’s your lucky day.
While the new Flyweight fabric is exciting in and of itself, AGOLDE has also partnered with dancers from NYC’s Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater to be the face of this latest drop. On top of that, AGOLDE will be donating 10% off all sales from the website to the Alvin Ailey Foundation to further its missions for the rest of the year. The Flyweight denim collection is available to show now on AGOLDE.com.
Shop AGOLDE's Flyweight Denim Collection
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Shaw Jean (flyweight)
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Shaw Short (flyweight)
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Lotta Shirt (flyweight)
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Low Slung Baggy 30.5" (flyweight)
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Indra Short (flyweight) in Reset
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Dame Short (flyweight) in Reset