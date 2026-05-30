Summer is almost here, which means dressing for those warmer months is top of mind. As a shopping editor, I've been scouring the internet's newest arrivals to bring you all some solid summer 2026 fashion recommendations. After browsing through the Levi's website, I found a handful of solid new arrivals that are both affordable and stylish. If you're in the market for some solid new pieces, you've come to the right place.
Don't worry. I couldn't possibly leave you hanging, so I included a small curation of my favorite Levi's new arrival finds. If you seek a little denim update, many styles will do just that. Perhaps you're looking for cute tops that'll go well with skirts, jeans, and trousers. No matter your sartorial needs, we've got you covered. Keep scrolling to shop Levi's new arrivals.
Shop Levi's New Arrivals
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Baggy Dad Lightweight Jorts
I'm a sucker for the jorts aesthetic.
This versatile tube top will come in handy.
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90's Denim Slip Midi Dress
Lace-trimmed slips are trending. This denim version takes things to a whole new level.
Levi
Cinch Baggy Carpenter Lightweight Women's Jeans
I'm always down for carpenter style jeans.
Levi
Darling Short-Sleeve Cutwork Blouse
This pretty top will go with so much.
Levi
Cinch Wide-Leg Lightweight Women's Jeans
Light layers are key to dressing for the warmer months.
Levi
Cinch Baggy Lightweight Women's Jeans
Levi
501® '90s Ankle Lightweight Women's Jeans
This classic style will always be relevant.
Levi
Baggy Dad Barrel Women's Jeans
This is your sign to try some barrel-leg jeans.
Levi
Utility Lightweight Shortalls
Layer over your favorite tank or t-shirt.
Levi
Bustier Lightweight Jumpsuit
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Kate Pintuck Mini Dress
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Sculpted Sleeveless Top