‘90s Kate Moss is My Summer Styling Muse—4 Throw-Back Trends to Wear in 2026

'90s Kate Moss is always on my mood board, but when summer rolls around, I look to the supermodel even more. Inspired by the sudden rise in temperatures, I’ve been diving back into the archives in search of warm-weather inspiration, and '90-eraKate Moss has been my only pit stop. Shining a light on easy outfit formulas and styling tricks that look just as chic in 2026 as they did in 1996, these are the four Kate Moss trends I’ll be copying this summer and well beyond.
4 Chic '90s Kate Moss Summer Trends to Wear This Season
1. Knee-Length Pencil Skirts
Style Notes: One of the season’s defining skirt trends, the knee-length pencil skirt is something Kate Moss was wearing decades before it landed in Zara’s new-in section. Styled with a simple spaghetti-strap tank, beaded jewellery and pointed-toe heels, her look feels polished without trying too hard. A sleek alternative to denim shorts, this elegant silhouette is exactly the kind of piece I want to wear on the hottest days of the year.
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Knee-Length Slip Skirt
Whilst I love this in black, in also comes in a floral purple design.
Free People
My Little Midi Skirt
This also comes in six other shades.
COS
Cotton Pencil Skirt
The cotton composition ensures a comfortable, cool finish throughout the summer months.
2. Strapless Tops
Style Notes: Not a T-shirt, not a tank, the strapless top is becoming one of the coolest silhouettes of the season. Back in the '90s, Kate styled hers with tailored trousers, giving the minimal design a more elevated feel, but it would work just as well with relaxed shorts or a flowing cotton skirt.
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Free People
The Carrie Tube
The stretch composition ensures a comfortable fit.
Reformation
Spritz Linen Top
Style these with jeans or dress it up with tailored trousers.
Zara
Bandeau Top
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
3. Satin Slip-Dresses
Style Notes: For me, chic summer dressing comes down to having a handful of easy throw-on dresses to hand. Kate’s olive-green satin slip feels understated yet polished in that ’90s kind of way. Styled with pink heels and a gold handbag, the look is elevated but still easy to wear. That said, this dress would looks just as elegant with simple flats and an oversized tote during the day.
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Marks & Spencer
Satin Ruffle Maxi Slip Dress
Be quick! This won't stay in stock for long.
Ghost
Palm Satin Scoop Neck Midi Slip Dress
Ghost's satin slip dresses are a fashion person's favourites.
Reformation
Pamela Silk Dress
Style this with flip-flops or dress it up with a strappy heel.
4. Kitten-Heel Pumps
Style Notes: If anyone asks me for a shoe recommendation this season, my answer is always the same: kitten-heel pumps. More refined than flat sandals but far more comfortable than towering stilettos, they perfect the balance of polished and practical. Long before the style’s resurgence in 2026, Kate was wearing them with chic miniskirts and easy tops throughout the ’90s.
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Anthropologie
Pointed-Toe Kitten-Heel Pumps
These also come in red and cream.
Reformation
Calista Kitten Heel Pump
The pony hair finish gives these such an elevated look.
Massimo Dutti
Soft Heel Shoe
Be quick! I can already tell these shoes wont stay in stock for long.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.