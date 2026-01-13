We're Two Weeks Into January, and H&M Has Dropped Every Chic 2026 Trend—4 Pieces That Will Go First

From knits with a twist to sharper denim and fun tailoring, H&M has nailed the high-street trends shaping 2026.

It’s only a few weeks into January, yet my favourite high-street brands already feel noticeably refreshed. If you’ve sensed a subtle shift in the mood of 2026 collections, you’re not imagining it. As the sales begin to taper off and new-in sections quietly fill up again, brands are turning their attention to what’s next—reworking familiar staples in sleeker, more considered and genuinely modern ways. Leading that charge right now is H&M.

As someone who keeps a close eye on the brand’s new-in section, I can confidently say this week’s drop is a strong one. The direction feels clear and deliberate: knits elevated with lace trims, streamlined V-necks and quarter-zips, baggy denim giving way to sharper cigarette silhouettes, and tiny shoulder bags replaced by generously sized tote styles that balance practicality with polish. It’s a collection that doesn’t chase trends so much as refine them—offering a glimpse into how we’ll actually want to dress as the year unfolds.

Marina wearing the H&amp;amp;M jacket

Marina wearing the H&M leopard jacket.

If you’re looking for early, affordable insight into the key looks set to define 2026, H&M’s latest arrivals are a very good place to start. Keep scrolling to shop the pieces I think are worth your attention now—and well beyond winter.

1. Knitwear With a Twist

Style Notes: In 2026, knitwear is less about basics and more about detail. Think familiar silhouettes elevated with lace trims, asymmetric hems and refined necklines that make even the simplest outfit feel intentional.

2. Cigarette Jeans

Style Notes: After seasons of oversized and baggy denim, the return of the cigarette jean feels refreshingly sharp. Sleek, straight and neatly cropped, it’s a silhouette that instantly brings polish back into everyday dressing.

3. Workhorse Tote Bags

Style Notes: Tiny bags are officially taking a back seat to practicality. The new tote is generous, structured and designed to carry real life—laptops, layers and everything in between—without sacrificing style.

4. Relaxed Tailoring

Style Notes: Tailoring in 2026 is softer, more fluid and far less rigid. Wrap-tie blazers and reworked silhouettes offer structure with ease, making suiting feel wearable, modern and quietly directional.