We're Two Weeks Into January, and H&M Has Dropped Every Chic 2026 Trend—4 Pieces That Will Go First

It’s only a few weeks into January, yet my favourite high-street brands already feel noticeably refreshed. If you’ve sensed a subtle shift in the mood of 2026 collections, you’re not imagining it. As the sales begin to taper off and new-in sections quietly fill up again, brands are turning their attention to what’s next—reworking familiar staples in sleeker, more considered and genuinely modern ways. Leading that charge right now is H&M.
As someone who keeps a close eye on the brand’s new-in section, I can confidently say this week’s drop is a strong one. The direction feels clear and deliberate: knits elevated with lace trims, streamlined V-necks and quarter-zips, baggy denim giving way to sharper cigarette silhouettes, and tiny shoulder bags replaced by generously sized tote styles that balance practicality with polish. It’s a collection that doesn’t chase trends so much as refine them—offering a glimpse into how we’ll actually want to dress as the year unfolds.
If you’re looking for early, affordable insight into the key looks set to define 2026, H&M’s latest arrivals are a very good place to start. Keep scrolling to shop the pieces I think are worth your attention now—and well beyond winter.
1. Knitwear With a Twist
Style Notes: In 2026, knitwear is less about basics and more about detail. Think familiar silhouettes elevated with lace trims, asymmetric hems and refined necklines that make even the simplest outfit feel intentional.
Wool-Blend Jumper
V-necks are not going anywhere in 2026, and this wool-blend style from H&M is at the top of my list.
Lace-Trimmed Mohair-Blend Jumper - Grey Marl
Layered lace is one of the biggest trends of the year so far, and this H&M knit does all the hard work for you.
Tie-Belt Knit
Part knit, part jacket, this is exactly the kind of elevated piece H&M churns out again and again.
Mohair-Blend Cardigan - Light Grey
The brushed, tactile texture on this cardigan immediately elevates it.
Mohair-Blend Zip-Top Jumper - Cream
The quarter-zip is officially back in action, less corporate, more chic.
2. Cigarette Jeans
Style Notes: After seasons of oversized and baggy denim, the return of the cigarette jean feels refreshingly sharp. Sleek, straight and neatly cropped, it’s a silhouette that instantly brings polish back into everyday dressing.
Slim Straight High Ankle Jeans - Denim Blue
Slim, straight ankle-grazing jeans you can wear from the office to the bar.
Straight High Jeans - Denim Blue
I'm obsessed with indigo blue for winter.
Wide High Jeans - Denim Blue
A slightly wider take on the style, perfect for elongating your frame.
Bootcut High Jeans - Dark Denim Blue
If you're tired of your current denim rotation, spice things up with this chic pair of espresso brown jeans.
Mom Slim Fit High Waist Ankle Jeans - Black
I've said it once and I'll say it again—white jeans are the chicest way to wear denim in the winter.
3. Workhorse Tote Bags
Style Notes: Tiny bags are officially taking a back seat to practicality. The new tote is generous, structured and designed to carry real life—laptops, layers and everything in between—without sacrificing style.
Shopper
From the shape to the croc effect, this is the kind of refreshing accessory I'm adding to my 2026 accessory line-up.
Shopper - Brown
I love the brown-beige hue of this.
Shoulder Bag - Brown
With a soft napped finish and adjustable shoulder strap, this is exactly the kind of bag that looks good and fits a surprising amount.
Slouchy Shoulder Bag - Burgundy
The buckle detail is everything.
Strap-Detail Tote Bag - Dark Brown
The doctor will see you now.
4. Relaxed Tailoring
Style Notes: Tailoring in 2026 is softer, more fluid and far less rigid. Wrap-tie blazers and reworked silhouettes offer structure with ease, making suiting feel wearable, modern and quietly directional.
Wrap Blazer - Dark Grey/pinstriped
Wrap blazers are one of the biggest trends in tailoring this year.
Tailored Trousers - Dark Grey/pinstriped
When it comes to trousers, baggier dart styles are taking over, and this pinstripe pair from H&M proves why.
Tailored Trousers - Dark Mole
I love this dark mole hue for an alt to the usual black or grey tailoring.