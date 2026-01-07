I'm Only Buying Elegant Pieces in 2026—17 H&M Buys That Are Already on My Wish List

The new year has arrived, and so has H&M's new collection. I've handpicked the 17 chicest buys below.

Florrie Alexander's avatar
By
published
in Deals
Woman wears matching knit and skirt, woman wears grey coat and cream turtleneck and boots, woman wears green jacket, blue jeans and black boots
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

As the new year rolls in, many of us have found ourselves contemplating the next 12 months. Personally, I'm not one to make bold resolutions of waking up at 5 am of a power walk or setting out a list of things to 'fix', but instead I like to set a mood for the upcoming year. On my list is feeling good, be that through more movement or spending time with the people I care about. And when it comes to how I dress, the overarching note of 2026 has been set to elegant. To bring my rejuvenated mood to life, I've turned to high street hero H&M for a touch of newness that won't divert from my aesthetic, but support my goal of having the chicest year yet.

Woman wears brown wrap coat

H&M Tie-Belt Coat (£45)

(Image credit: H&M)

The not-so-secret secret to looking put together at all times is having great basics to rely upon. From there, we're able to layer in our personality, be it through bold shades or understated designs. With sophistication at the front of my mind right now, I'm looking to bolster my wardrobe with a series of capsule wardrobe heroes that will see me through the whole of 2026, as well as layering in a few refined additions, and it seems like H&M has the exact same plan.

This January, H&M has added a flurry of new styles to its winter collection, many of which have a distinctly expensive-looking design. The cuts are elegant, the shades are versatile, and there are small details in composition and silhouette that feel instantly high-end without the matching price point. In the standouts, you'll find a pair of bold barrel-leg jeans that will bring a contemporary edge to your wardrobe, making it feel brand new with one simple addition. Alongside, sculptural silhouettes are taking over in outerwear, along with a series of cosy yet refined knitwear to see us through the chilly January days. Together, it makes for an impeccably sourced capsule wardrobe, though just one or two pieces can be plucked out to instantly elevate my looks and embrace the elegant mood I've set for the coming year.

Keep scrolling to explore the 17 most elegant pieces that have just arrived at H&M.

Shop the 17 Most Elegant H&M Buys Right Now

Florrie Alexander
Florrie Alexander
Shopping Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.