As the new year rolls in, many of us have found ourselves contemplating the next 12 months. Personally, I'm not one to make bold resolutions of waking up at 5 am of a power walk or setting out a list of things to 'fix', but instead I like to set a mood for the upcoming year. On my list is feeling good, be that through more movement or spending time with the people I care about. And when it comes to how I dress, the overarching note of 2026 has been set to elegant. To bring my rejuvenated mood to life, I've turned to high street hero H&M for a touch of newness that won't divert from my aesthetic, but support my goal of having the chicest year yet.
The not-so-secret secret to looking put together at all times is having great basics to rely upon. From there, we're able to layer in our personality, be it through bold shades or understated designs. With sophistication at the front of my mind right now, I'm looking to bolster my wardrobe with a series of capsule wardrobe heroes that will see me through the whole of 2026, as well as layering in a few refined additions, and it seems like H&M has the exact same plan.
This January, H&M has added a flurry of new styles to its winter collection, many of which have a distinctly expensive-looking design. The cuts are elegant, the shades are versatile, and there are small details in composition and silhouette that feel instantly high-end without the matching price point. In the standouts, you'll find a pair of bold barrel-leg jeans that will bring a contemporary edge to your wardrobe, making it feel brand new with one simple addition. Alongside, sculptural silhouettes are taking over in outerwear, along with a series of cosy yet refined knitwear to see us through the chilly January days. Together, it makes for an impeccably sourced capsule wardrobe, though just one or two pieces can be plucked out to instantly elevate my looks and embrace the elegant mood I've set for the coming year.
Keep scrolling to explore the 17 most elegant pieces that have just arrived at H&M.
Shop the 17 Most Elegant H&M Buys Right Now
Handmade Wool-Blend Coat
The bold neckline of this coat is exquisite.
Wool-Blend Jumper
Made from 97% wool for a cosy infusion.
Barrel Leg High Waist Jeans
The silhouette of these barrel leg jeans sets them apart from the rest.
Alpaca-Blend Skirt
If you're wondering how to stay warm and look chic, this is a blueprint to follow.
Knee-High Boots
H&M is known for its elevated footwear.
Shoulder-Pad Denim Shirt
A full denim look is seriously impactful, especially when it features bold shoulders for an '80s twist.
Rib-Knit Wool-Blend Jumper
There's something very Toteme about this full look. I'm ready to copy and paste it right now.
Lace-Trimmed Viscose Top
No matter the season, a pretty top always comes in handy.
Oval Hair Claw
Mark my words, hair accessories are set to return in a big way in 2026.
Tie-Belt Coat
I just know this refined wrap coat won't stick around for long.
Oversized Mohair-Blend Jumper
H&M's beloved mohair-blend jumper now comes in this sumptuous new shade.
Loafers
Every detail of these loafers looks designer.
Draped Jersey Top
The silhouette of this top is so chic. Pair with your barrel leg jeans or the leather-look trousers below.
Coated Bootcut Trousers
The most elegant winter outfits play with contrasting textures so I'll be layering these leather look trousers with my softest knit.
Mohair-Blend Cardigan
The deep brown shade! The boxy fit! This went straight in my basket.
Short Jacket
I'm planning to layer this up with a turtleneck and boots now, or throw over a tank and jeans in the milder months.
Shoulder Bag
This bag has all the makings of a treasured vintage find.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.