Okay, I’ll Spill—These Under $50 H&M Items Give Cool Fashion Girl

The new year is in full swing, which means it's time to give your wardrobe a 2026 update to keep your go-to looks feeling fresh and interesting. While I love a shopping haul as much as the next editor, updating your look can be quite costly. Recently, I did a deep dive on H&M's newest arrivals, and I noticed so many under $50 items that are so fashion girl-coded. Don't worry, I included my favorite finds ahead for your shopping pleasure.
In the mix, you can expect some versatile denim, cool sets, and light layers, among other great finds. I hand-picked 13 items worth shopping right now. Keep scrolling to discover some fresh, beautiful pieces that get this editor's seal of approval.
H&M
Oversized Windbreaker - Light Beige
Such a pretty windbreaker.
H&M
Wide-Leg Track Pants - Beige
Add the track pants for a on-trend active set for your neighborhood walks.
H&M
Denim Peplum Blouse - Denim Blue
A little cinch never hurt anybody.
H&M
Wide Regular Jeans - Denim Blue
H&M
Blouse With Pintucks - White
H&M
Oversized Sweatshirt - Dark Blue/striped
H&M
Tapered-Waist Interlock T-Shirt - Black
Elevated t-shirts are a must.
H&M
Jersey Dress Pants - Cream
H&M
Tailored Vest - Brown/leopard Print
These will add a little dash of fun to your favorite work looks.
H&M
Lace-Trimmed Top - Dark Brown
The lace trim is such a great detail.
H&M
Ribbed Cardigan - Black
H&M
Lace-Trimmed Viscose Skirt - Cream/floral
Add this skirt to your warm weather rotation.