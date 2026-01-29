Mark My Words: COS' Funnel-Neck Jacket Will Be Spring's First Sell-Out Item

If I had to single out one trend from the past few months that I’ve genuinely bought into, it’s the funnelneck. What began with a handful of sharp funnel-neck jackets quickly snowballed into coats, then knitwear—cardigans and jumpers included—and now, if COS’s new-in section is anything to go by, we’re heading straight into a funnel-neck spring.
Case in point: COS’s nylon funnel-neck jacket, which I’d confidently bet will be out of stock by February. It has all the hallmarks of a sell-out style. Cut in a relaxed bomber silhouette and crafted from lightweight nylon, it neatly captures the appeal of buying into a trend while still looking entirely timeless. The funnel neckline adds just enough fashion credibility without tipping into anything overly trend-driven, and the neutral colour options of cream, brown and black only strengthen its longevity. Plus, if Massimo Dutti’s now-ubiquitous sell-out bomber taught us anything, it’s that this kind of understated outerwear doesn’t stay in stock for long.
The jacket also taps into a wider shift we’ve been seeing over the past few seasons: the rise of the technical jacket. Once dismissed as purely functional (and decidedly uncool), these practical layers have been firmly reclaimed by fashion’s inner circle. Worn by the likes of Hailey Bieber and Zoë Kravitz, the modern windbreaker has become a wardrobe staple once more, and with spring’s famously unpredictable weather ahead, it’s also one of the smartest investments you can make right now. Keep scrolling to shop.
Shop COS's Funnel-Neck Jacket
COS
Nylon Funnel-Neck Jacket
Cut in a relaxed, bomber-style silhouette, this lightweight nylon jacket is elevated by a sharp funnel neckline that feels so current.
COS
Nylon Funnel-Neck Jacket
The beige is so timeless.
COS
Nylon Funnel-Neck Jacket
Sleek and endlessly versatile, the black version is a wardrobe workhorse.
Shop More Popular 2026 COS Buys
COS
Technical Hooded Parka Jacket
After selling out last year, the parka jacket is back in stock for spring.
COS
Collared Merino Wool Cardigan
This cardigan strikes the perfect balance between smart and relaxed.
COS
Pleated Wide-Leg Denim Trousers
An elevated approach to everyday denim.
COS
Rounded Double-Faced Wool Jacket
The perfect layering piece for unpredictable transitional weather.
COS
Cable-Knit Merino Wool Cardigan
The chicest cable-knit cardi.
COS
Bay Barrel-Leg Jeans
The barrel-leg silhouette adds subtle volume through the leg, making these jeans a standout choice for effortlessly modern outfits.
Marina Avraam is Senior Shopping Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Zara, H&M, Toteme and Net-a-Porter (to name but a few) on a daily basis to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket. At Who What Wear, Marina is committed to curating a shopping experience that feels both aspirational and intentional, guiding readers to items—both affordable and investment—that will genuinely benefit their wardrobes.