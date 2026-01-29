Mark My Words: COS' Funnel-Neck Jacket Will Be Spring's First Sell-Out Item

This quietly brilliant COS jacket is set to be the next cult buy.

COS funnel-neck jacket
If I had to single out one trend from the past few months that I’ve genuinely bought into, it’s the funnel neck. What began with a handful of sharp funnel-neck jackets quickly snowballed into coats, then knitwear—cardigans and jumpers included—and now, if COS’s new-in section is anything to go by, we’re heading straight into a funnel-neck spring.

Case in point: COS’s nylon funnel-neck jacket, which I’d confidently bet will be out of stock by February. It has all the hallmarks of a sell-out style. Cut in a relaxed bomber silhouette and crafted from lightweight nylon, it neatly captures the appeal of buying into a trend while still looking entirely timeless. The funnel neckline adds just enough fashion credibility without tipping into anything overly trend-driven, and the neutral colour options of cream, brown and black only strengthen its longevity. Plus, if Massimo Dutti’s now-ubiquitous sell-out bomber taught us anything, it’s that this kind of understated outerwear doesn’t stay in stock for long.

COS Funnel-Neck Jacket

COS Funnel-Neck Jacket in Cream.

The jacket also taps into a wider shift we’ve been seeing over the past few seasons: the rise of the technical jacket. Once dismissed as purely functional (and decidedly uncool), these practical layers have been firmly reclaimed by fashion’s inner circle. Worn by the likes of Hailey Bieber and Zoë Kravitz, the modern windbreaker has become a wardrobe staple once more, and with spring’s famously unpredictable weather ahead, it’s also one of the smartest investments you can make right now. Keep scrolling to shop.

