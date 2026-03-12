As one of Who What Wear UK’s resident Gen Z editors, it’s my personal mission to keep my finger on the pulse of the ebbs and flows shaping the fashion zeitgeist. Be it monitoring the cultural throwbacks taking over our algorithms (see CBK and the sudden fascination with 2016) or keeping an eye out for the new brands deserving of a permanent spot in our wardrobes, paying attention to fashion is what I do best. A few years ago, any label specialising in ultra-eccentric, colourful and in any way attention-grabbing pieces would probably rank highly as a Gen Z go-to, but in spring 2026, the name currently front and centre may well surprise you: Zara.
A cross-generational high-street hero, Zara has long carried the "hit or miss" reputation many of us probably remember from years gone by. Today, though, its digital (and physical) shelves have become something of a hotspot. A fan of runway trends? Zara’s got you covered. In the market for high-quality transitional staples? It's practically a one-stop shop. Blending the fashionably nostalgic with the trending and the timeless with the personality-driven, Zara continues to hit the nail on the head for the variety of aesthetics and pieces that Gen Z aligns with best. And better yet, there are plenty of affordable buys.
Despite all the great options, sifting through Zara’s seemingly endless new-in section is a big job (even to a seasoned fashion editor), so to take the work off your hands, I've trawled through each section of the site meticulously so you don't have to, and have uncovered the best Zara buys for Gen Z shoppers (and, really, anyone looking to put a fresh spin on the classics). So whether you're looking for on-trend shoes to pair with low-rise jeans or just want to peruse the Zara newness, scroll down to discover my picks.
Shop the Best Gen Z Zara Buys for Spring 2026:
ZARA
Pocket Jacket
Pair with jeans and moto boots or with a cute skirt and loafers.
