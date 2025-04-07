Not Heels, Not Sneakers: I Spot These Chic Flat Shoes Everywhere I Go in London
The Mary Jane shoe trend is taking over London's streets by the day. From H&M to Zara, discover the best high street pairs to shop now.
I think about shoes a lot. I think about them in the morning as I pull together an outfit, weighing up the pros and cons of a pointed toe versus a round one. I think about them on my commute, casting sidelong glances at the pairs striding past me. I think about them at work, while scrolling through celebrity street style or advising friends on the merits of suede versus patent. I even think about them when the pair I’m wearing starts to pinch or rub—fashion’s cruelest form of flattery. It's safe to say that shoes are my Achilles heel.
Living in London, I’m surrounded by great footwear. With every block I pace, I clock another covetable pair. But recently, as we've slipped into spring, one style in particular has been cropping up again and again. Not as formal as a heel, not as casual as your everyday trainers, the Mary Jane shoe trend is quietly taking over the capital right now.
Leading the charge is actor Daisy Edgar-Jones, who was recently spotted strolling through the city in a pair of elegant Mary Janes. Styling them with a calf-skimming midi skirt, an olive-green top and a rich brown jumper thrown over her shoulders, she leaned into the easy elegance energy of the shoe trend. With their sinuous silhouette and delicate straps, Mary Janes have an old-school charm that effortlessly elevates even the simplest staples.
It’s not just celebrities giving them airtime. London’s most stylish pedestrians are stepping out in them daily. With a flat-footed finish and delicate strap that keeps the shoe firmly in place, this shoe trend delivers the comfort required for traipsing through London's streets every day. Plus, the high street has come up with plenty of tempting offerings to sway them this season. From H&M’s sleek black version that nails the minimalist mood, to Zara’s glossy patent pair that adds a polished touch to any outfit, the Mary Jane revival is in full swing.
Comfortable, they’re chic, and the easiest way to perfect spring style, read on for our edit of the best Mary Janes to shop right now.
SHOP MARY JANES:
The square-toe design gives these a structured finish that seems them pair with with tailored garments.
These also come in half sizes and wide cuts, so you can find your perfect fit.
If you're not into open-toe shoes, these chic flats are the perfect alternative.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
