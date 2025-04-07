Not Heels, Not Sneakers: I Spot These Chic Flat Shoes Everywhere I Go in London

I think about shoes a lot. I think about them in the morning as I pull together an outfit, weighing up the pros and cons of a pointed toe versus a round one. I think about them on my commute, casting sidelong glances at the pairs striding past me. I think about them at work, while scrolling through celebrity street style or advising friends on the merits of suede versus patent. I even think about them when the pair I’m wearing starts to pinch or rub—fashion’s cruelest form of flattery. It's safe to say that shoes are my Achilles heel.

Living in London, I’m surrounded by great footwear. With every block I pace, I clock another covetable pair. But recently, as we've slipped into spring, one style in particular has been cropping up again and again. Not as formal as a heel, not as casual as your everyday trainers, the Mary Jane shoe trend is quietly taking over the capital right now.

Leading the charge is actor Daisy Edgar-Jones, who was recently spotted strolling through the city in a pair of elegant Mary Janes. Styling them with a calf-skimming midi skirt, an olive-green top and a rich brown jumper thrown over her shoulders, she leaned into the easy elegance energy of the shoe trend. With their sinuous silhouette and delicate straps, Mary Janes have an old-school charm that effortlessly elevates even the simplest staples.

It’s not just celebrities giving them airtime. London’s most stylish pedestrians are stepping out in them daily. With a flat-footed finish and delicate strap that keeps the shoe firmly in place, this shoe trend delivers the comfort required for traipsing through London's streets every day. Plus, the high street has come up with plenty of tempting offerings to sway them this season. From H&M’s sleek black version that nails the minimalist mood, to Zara’s glossy patent pair that adds a polished touch to any outfit, the Mary Jane revival is in full swing.

Comfortable, they’re chic, and the easiest way to perfect spring style, read on for our edit of the best Mary Janes to shop right now.

SHOP MARY JANES:

H&M Mary Jane Ballet Pumps £20 SHOP NOW The satin finish gives these a polished, elevated energy.

Asos Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats £38 SHOP NOW Style these with fresh white socks or wear them without.

Zara Patent Effect Ballerinas £28 SHOP NOW These look so much more expensive than they actually are.

Marks & Spencer Buckle Flat Ballet Pumps £35 SHOP NOW These also come in a pale cream shade.

& Other Stories Square-Toe Ballet Flats £115 SHOP NOW The square-toe design gives these a structured finish that seems them pair with with tailored garments.

Sézane Méline Low Ballerinas £170 SHOP NOW The flat silhouette ensures lasting comfort.

Next Round Toe Mary Jane Shoes £32 SHOP NOW These also come in half sizes and wide cuts, so you can find your perfect fit.

H&M Mary Jane Ballet Pumps £22 SHOP NOW So simple, so chic. I can't see these staying in stock for long.

Anthropologie Square-Toe Mary Jane Flats £120 SHOP NOW If you're not into open-toe shoes, these chic flats are the perfect alternative.