The Grown-Up And Versatile Shorts Trend That Fashion People Can't Stop Wearing

The summer season is kicking off and it's finally time to release my legs from the trousers prison I've had them cooped up in all year. Rather that graduating to the denim shorts I normally reach for this time of year, this summer I'm interested in a new trend that I've seen fashion people all around me start to weave into their best summer looks.

Wearing bright white shorts on repeat this summer, fashion people have begun to make way for the white shorts trend to become one of the biggest of the season. Less casual than their denim shorts sisters, white shorts offer the styling versatility I've been missing in my favourite cut-offs.

In a neutral shade, these trending shorts are naturally easy to style. Whilst I'll always love an elegant black and white look, the white colour also pairs well with bolder summer shades including vivid red, pale blue and butter yellow.

Available in a wide range of styles from knee-skimming cuts to underwear-adjacent pairs, the white shorts trend is taking many forms this season. Whilst I can't stop thinking about Reformation's super casual pair, brands like COS and Mango have nailed tailored styles too.

Read on to discover our edit of the best white shorts to shop this summer.

DISCOVER OUR EDIT OF THE BEST WHITE SHORTS HERE:

Reformation Zoey Linen Short £98 SHOP NOW These comfortable linen shorts are idea for styling throughout the hottest summer days.

Sebline Boxer Cotton-Poplin Shorts £145 SHOP NOW Style with a navy knit during cooler summer days.

Reformation Betsy Short £98 SHOP NOW Trust me—the bloomer shorts trend is taking off this summer.

COS Tailored Knee-Length Shorts £75 SHOP NOW Trust me—these will sell out this season.

H&M Linen-Blend Shorts £19 SHOP NOW Wear with strappy sandals or style with a ballet flat.

& Other Stories Relaxed Shorts £39 SHOP NOW The elastic waistband ensures all-day comfort.

Mango Linen-Blend Bermuda Plated Shorts £35 SHOP NOW These also come in khaki and black