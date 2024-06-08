The Grown-Up And Versatile Shorts Trend That Fashion People Can't Stop Wearing
The summer season is kicking off and it's finally time to release my legs from the trousers prison I've had them cooped up in all year. Rather that graduating to the denim shorts I normally reach for this time of year, this summer I'm interested in a new trend that I've seen fashion people all around me start to weave into their best summer looks.
Wearing bright white shorts on repeat this summer, fashion people have begun to make way for the white shorts trend to become one of the biggest of the season. Less casual than their denim shorts sisters, white shorts offer the styling versatility I've been missing in my favourite cut-offs.
In a neutral shade, these trending shorts are naturally easy to style. Whilst I'll always love an elegant black and white look, the white colour also pairs well with bolder summer shades including vivid red, pale blue and butter yellow.
Available in a wide range of styles from knee-skimming cuts to underwear-adjacent pairs, the white shorts trend is taking many forms this season. Whilst I can't stop thinking about Reformation's super casual pair, brands like COS and Mango have nailed tailored styles too.
Read on to discover our edit of the best white shorts to shop this summer.
DISCOVER OUR EDIT OF THE BEST WHITE SHORTS HERE:
These comfortable linen shorts are idea for styling throughout the hottest summer days.
Linen is naturally breathable and perfect for the hottest summer days.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
