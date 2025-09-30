Between the inevitable glamour of Milan Fashion Week and the excitement of four new designers making their debut, this spring/summer 2026 season always promised to be one for the history books. We witnessed thoughtful reinterpretations of legacy labels and bold creative shifts that marked the start of new chapters for others.
With heavyweights such as Prada, Fendi, Bottega Veneta, and Jil Sander anchoring the schedule, the week was packed with show-stopping moments. Demna turned Gucci into a cinematic exploration of Italian stereotypes, whilst Versace transported us back to the unapologetic glamour and grit of the ’80s.
After studying the collections closely, I’ve distilled the standout themes into five key trends that will shape the season ahead. Some offer clever twists on beloved silhouettes, whilst others feel like a fresh departure entirely. Either way, these are the runway trends from Milan that are destined to define summer dressing.
1. Knee-Length Skirts
Style Notes: This season, knee-grazing hemlines edged out the micro-minis of recent years, signalling a swing towards polish and sophistication. Versace styled theirs with weighty leather bombers for a tough-luxe edge, whilst Jil Sander kept things sleek with neat knits. Whether paired with slinky sandals or sharp pointed pumps, this length emerged as one of the most directional shifts of the season.
2. Single-Breasted Blazers
Style Notes: The Milanese runways were all business this season, and the single-breasted blazer was the ultimate power player. A contrast to the bomber jackets dominating street style, these streamlined silhouettes—seen at Jil Sander, Fendi and MaxMara—were worn with pencil skirts, tailored shorts and straight-leg trousers, hinting at a sharper, more intentional take on summer tailoring.
3. A Palette of Grey
Style Notes: Subtle yet striking, slate grey emerged as the new neutral of choice. At Bottega Veneta, it was softened when styled alongside warm beige tones, whilst Prada used it as a cool counterpoint to bolder hues. With its versatility and modern edge, this shade is well on its way to challenging black as the season’s most reliable base.
4. Bloomer Shorts
Style Notes: Injecting a playful energy into summer wardrobes, voluminous bloomer shorts are back in rotation. Designers offered variations from ruched styles to breezier, billowy shapes, positioning them as a lively alternative to the pencil skirt. Lighthearted but statement-making, they embody Milan’s more playful spirit.
5. Textured Treasures
Style Notes: Whilst many shows leaned into slinky summer minimalism, others turned up the volume. Bottega Veneta introduced fluffy scarves and richly textured dresses, and Alberta Ferretti experimented with skirts finished in tactile tassels. This maximalist embrace of texture brought drama and depth, proving that summer dressing doesn’t always have to mean simplicity.
