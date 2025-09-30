Straight From Milan Fashion Week: 5 Chic Trends That Are About to Be Everywhere

From sharp tailoring to new-season neutrals, discover the five chicest trends hot off the Milan spring/summer 2026 runways.

Models wears bloomers, texture and knee-length skirts on the Milan SS 26 runways.
(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)
Between the inevitable glamour of Milan Fashion Week and the excitement of four new designers making their debut, this spring/summer 2026 season always promised to be one for the history books. We witnessed thoughtful reinterpretations of legacy labels and bold creative shifts that marked the start of new chapters for others.

With heavyweights such as Prada, Fendi, Bottega Veneta, and Jil Sander anchoring the schedule, the week was packed with show-stopping moments. Demna turned Gucci into a cinematic exploration of Italian stereotypes, whilst Versace transported us back to the unapologetic glamour and grit of the ’80s.

After studying the collections closely, I’ve distilled the standout themes into five key trends that will shape the season ahead. Some offer clever twists on beloved silhouettes, whilst others feel like a fresh departure entirely. Either way, these are the runway trends from Milan that are destined to define summer dressing.

1. Knee-Length Skirts

Model wears a knee-length skirt on the Fendi runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Style Notes: This season, knee-grazing hemlines edged out the micro-minis of recent years, signalling a swing towards polish and sophistication. Versace styled theirs with weighty leather bombers for a tough-luxe edge, whilst Jil Sander kept things sleek with neat knits. Whether paired with slinky sandals or sharp pointed pumps, this length emerged as one of the most directional shifts of the season.

Model wears a knee-length skirt on the Jil Sander runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Model wears a knee-length skirt on the Versace runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Shop the Trend:

2. Single-Breasted Blazers

Model wears a single breasted blazer on the Jil Sander runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Style Notes: The Milanese runways were all business this season, and the single-breasted blazer was the ultimate power player. A contrast to the bomber jackets dominating street style, these streamlined silhouettes—seen at Jil Sander, Fendi and MaxMara—were worn with pencil skirts, tailored shorts and straight-leg trousers, hinting at a sharper, more intentional take on summer tailoring.

Model wears a single breasted blazer on the Fendi runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Model wears a single breasted blazer on the MaxMara runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Shop the Trend:

3. A Palette of Grey

Model wears slate grey on the Max Mara runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Spotlight)

Style Notes: Subtle yet striking, slate grey emerged as the new neutral of choice. At Bottega Veneta, it was softened when styled alongside warm beige tones, whilst Prada used it as a cool counterpoint to bolder hues. With its versatility and modern edge, this shade is well on its way to challenging black as the season’s most reliable base.

Model wears slate grey on the Bottega Veneta runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Spotlight)

Model wears slate grey on the Prada runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics / Spotlight)

Shop the Trend:

4. Bloomer Shorts

Model wears bloomers on the Missoni runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Style Notes: Injecting a playful energy into summer wardrobes, voluminous bloomer shorts are back in rotation. Designers offered variations from ruched styles to breezier, billowy shapes, positioning them as a lively alternative to the pencil skirt. Lighthearted but statement-making, they embody Milan’s more playful spirit.

Model wears bloomers on the N 21 runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Model wears bloomers on the Prada runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Shop the Trend:

5. Textured Treasures

Model wears texture on the Bottega Veneta runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Style Notes: Whilst many shows leaned into slinky summer minimalism, others turned up the volume. Bottega Veneta introduced fluffy scarves and richly textured dresses, and Alberta Ferretti experimented with skirts finished in tactile tassels. This maximalist embrace of texture brought drama and depth, proving that summer dressing doesn’t always have to mean simplicity.

Model wears texture on the Antonio Marras runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Model wears texture on the Ferretti runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics/Spotlight)

Shop the Trend:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

