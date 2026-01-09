New Year, New Me: 6 Things I'm Not Buying in 2026

By
published
in Features
@hannahlewisstylist closeup shot of zebra print gloves, fur scarf, and burgundy bag
(Image credit: @hannahlewisstylist)

Twenty-twenty-six just started, which means the clock for accomplishing all those resolutions we wrote down has officially started ticking. Sure, we *technically* have a whole year, but if we don't start in early January, will we ever really start? With that in mind, there's one goal I'm tackling head-on (well, one that I'm comfortable sharing for the entire internet to read at least), and that's to declutter and optimize my closet.

Not only have I started cleaning it out immensely, but beyond that, I'm taking notes on what I've overaccumulated, what I barely ended up using, and what I'm missing. What I've ended up doing with this information is creating a "don't buy" list for myself of pieces I truly do not need, plus a complementary list of what I should be investing (sparingly) in instead. Below, you can read about both categories, shop some of my approved items, and perhaps inspire your own impending wardrobe overhaul for the year ahead!

No More: White Tees

Instead: Blouses and Tops

Not only do I already own way too many white T-shirts as it is, but in an effort to level up my style, I'd actually like to shy away from them, in general, and start wearing more blouses and tops that really add something to my look.

No More: Mini Bags

Instead: Practical Everyday Bags

I still love a mini bag, but the problem was that I loved them so much that I acquired way too many. In fact, I'm set for life. And, sadly, as much as I love them, I can only really use them for dinners and events since they're not practical for daytime. Instead, I'd like to invest in one or two functional bags I can use all day and all weekend.

No More: Athletic Sets

Instead: Separates for Styling

As tempting as it is to snag the latest, cutest sports-bra–and-leggings set to hit the market, not only is my athleticwear drawer full to the brim, but also, I'd be lying if I didn't admit to wearing my favorite black leggings most days, anyway. Instead of more sets, I'm looking to snag cute pieces to complement them, such as fleeces, henleys, windbreakers, sneakers, or socks.

No More: Jeans

Instead: Versatile Pants

Similar to the white T-shirt situation, I am already rich in denim and trying to rely on the trusty old basic less and less. I'll always be a blue-jeans girl, but as time goes on, I can't deny the appeal of a polished pair of grown-up pants or even an elastic waist situation for more casual days.