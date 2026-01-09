New Year, New Me: 6 Things I'm Not Buying in 2026

Twenty-twenty-six just started, which means the clock for accomplishing all those resolutions we wrote down has officially started ticking. Sure, we *technically* have a whole year, but if we don't start in early January, will we ever really start? With that in mind, there's one goal I'm tackling head-on (well, one that I'm comfortable sharing for the entire internet to read at least), and that's to declutter and optimize my closet.
Not only have I started cleaning it out immensely, but beyond that, I'm taking notes on what I've overaccumulated, what I barely ended up using, and what I'm missing. What I've ended up doing with this information is creating a "don't buy" list for myself of pieces I truly do not need, plus a complementary list of what I should be investing (sparingly) in instead. Below, you can read about both categories, shop some of my approved items, and perhaps inspire your own impending wardrobe overhaul for the year ahead!
No More: White Tees
Instead: Blouses and Tops
Not only do I already own way too many white T-shirts as it is, but in an effort to level up my style, I'd actually like to shy away from them, in general, and start wearing more blouses and tops that really add something to my look.
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Verlin tie-detailed chiffon shirt
TOTEME
Strapless Wool and Silk-Blend Bustier Top
ZARA
Pleated Poplin Shirt
Reformation
Mikayla Knit Top
Kallmeyer
Lilette 3/4 Sleeve Button Down
No More: Mini Bags
Instead: Practical Everyday Bags
I still love a mini bag, but the problem was that I loved them so much that I acquired way too many. In fact, I'm set for life. And, sadly, as much as I love them, I can only really use them for dinners and events since they're not practical for daytime. Instead, I'd like to invest in one or two functional bags I can use all day and all weekend.
VERAFIED
Burgundy Éclair Bag
A.EMERY
Harnick Suede Tote
THE ROW
Peggy Leather Clutch
Khaite
Olivia Medium Suede Tote
LIFFNER
Buckled Croc-Effect Glossed-Leather Bucket Bag
No More: Athletic Sets
Instead: Separates for Styling
As tempting as it is to snag the latest, cutest sports-bra–and-leggings set to hit the market, not only is my athleticwear drawer full to the brim, but also, I'd be lying if I didn't admit to wearing my favorite black leggings most days, anyway. Instead of more sets, I'm looking to snag cute pieces to complement them, such as fleeces, henleys, windbreakers, sneakers, or socks.
Free People
Hit the Slopes Fleece Jacket
Marc Jacobs
The 72 Spring Sneakers
Sporty & Rich
Bold Health Nylon Windbreaker
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Varra Ribbed Stretch Organic Cotton and Lyocell-Blend Henley Top
Souls.
Beige Heart Grip Socks
No More: Jeans
Instead: Versatile Pants
Similar to the white T-shirt situation, I am already rich in denim and trying to rely on the trusty old basic less and less. I'll always be a blue-jeans girl, but as time goes on, I can't deny the appeal of a polished pair of grown-up pants or even an elastic waist situation for more casual days.
Reformation
Gisele Low Rise Pant
Still Here
Everyday Straight