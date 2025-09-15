Decoding the Fall Wedding Guest Dress Codes: From Festive Formal to City Hall

Fall wedding season is finally upon us, and with the RSVPs squared away, it’s time to tackle the next big task: finding the perfect outfit. Unlike spring and summer weddings—where floral frocks and breezy linens are practically foolproof—autumn nuptials come with dress codes that need a bit more planning.
As a bridal stylist, I regularly see (and sometimes help create) dress codes that range from cocktail attire in shades of sunset hues to fantastical white tie, and everything in between. The most controversial of the bunch? Black tie optional—a dress code that leaves guests second-guessing every time. Below, you'll find a breakdown of the most popular wedding dress codes and what to wear to be the best-dressed guest.
With more couples choosing to elope or host intimate city hall celebrations, the key to dressing the part is not to overthink it. A sleek skirt suit from Khaite makes for a polished choice (and one you’ll actually wear again), while an elevated mini scarf dress from Dôen strikes the perfect balance of effortlessly dressed up. If all else fails, you can’t go wrong with a little black dress styled with some fanciful accessories.
Shop City Hall Chic Pieces
Khaite
Silvannah Wool and Silk Blazer
Khaite
Jett Wool and Silk Miniskirt
Dôen
Millane Dress in Cardinale Foulard
STAUD
Stella Cotton-Blend Faille Halterneck Maxi Dress
When the dress code calls for modern cocktail, think outside the box with a sleek two-piece set or a jumpsuit. While many assume a mini dress is the go-to for cocktail attire, it’s less about the hemline and more about the level of formality. For a late night event, try a corset and skirt set with a satin sheen by Wiederhoeft while a bold printed Oscar de la Renta will make a statement for an earlier affair.
Shop Modern Cocktail Pieces
Wiederhoeft
Wasp Cotton-Silk Corset Top
Wiederhoeft
Wasp Cotton-Silk Midi Skirt
MANGO
Jumpsuit With Asymmetrical Neck and Bow
Oscar de la Renta
Cow-Printed Cocktail Dress
As for weddings during the holiday season, the dress code might call for festive formal. Think of it as a step up from cocktail but not quite black-tie—a happy medium for couples who want guests in elegant dresses without requiring tuxedos. My tip? Lean into the glam. Luxurious velvets, rich embroideries, and thoughtful layering are key to executing a seasonally appropriate wedding guest look that feels festive.
Shop Festive Formal Pieces
DES_PHEMMES
Floral Embroidered Slip Dress
MANGO
Jacquard V-Neck Dress
Chloé
Cotton Velvet Jacket
Chloé
Ruffled Silk Long Dress
No dress code sparks more confusion than black tie optional. Similar to formal attire, it usually means tuxedos aren’t required, but men should still wear a tie for a polished look. Floor-length gowns are generally preferred—unless you can elevate a shorter hemline with statement-making details. A timeless black gown from Heirlome is a smart investment if you have several weddings coming up. If gowns aren’t your thing, a standout Simone Rocha set will guarantee you won’t blend into a sea of dresses.
Add “creative” in front of the black-tie dress code and the world is your oyster. Popular amongst the fashion set, this dress code encourages guests to dress to their absolute 10—whatever that looks like for each individual. I love the idea of arriving in a fabulous Colleen Allen opera coat for the maximum drama. If you’re in a pinch, a classic satin-trimmed tuxedo by Co accessorized with antique brooches and pins makes a timeless yet unique wedding guest look.
Anny Choi is an NYC–based stylist and creative brand consultant. She spent seven years at Vogue, where she worked closely with top luxury brands, photographers, and A-list celebrities—building a network of creatives she still collaborates with today.
After her time at Vogue, Choi helped launch Over the Moon's e-commerce platform and cofounded its bridal styling program, creating a fresh take on wedding wardrobe styling for brides worldwide. In 2023, she launched her own styling studio, Anny Choi Brides, where she works one-on-one with clients to curate looks for every part of the wedding journey.
With over 12 years of experience, Choi brings a thoughtful, forward perspective to everything she touches—making her a go-to for clients looking for something truly personal and one of a kind.