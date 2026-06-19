Finding a bra that checks every box—comfortable, supportive, seamless under clothing, and actually worth wearing all day—can feel nearly impossible. So when Wacoal launched the Ever Flexing Underwire Bra, a style designed with adaptive sizing ranging from S to XXL, WWW editors were buzzing about it on Slack.
The concept sounded almost too good to be true. Could one bra silhouette genuinely accommodate people with completely different bust sizes? To find out, I recruited an editor with drastically different measurements to put the bra through a real-life wear test. Nikki typically wears a 32B, and I wear a 34H. Ahead, read our honest thoughts on the fit, comfort, and support, and see whether this innovative approach to sizing lives up to the hype.
The Bra We Tested
Wacoal's Ever Flexing Underwire Bra combines the support of a traditional underwire with buttery-soft, four-way-stretch fabric designed to adapt to your shape. Available in sizes S through XXL, it aims to simplify bra shopping without sacrificing comfort—a lofty promise we were eager to put to the test.
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