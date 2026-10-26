I Visited the New Massimo Dutti Flagship in NYC, and These 9 Chic Pieces Came Home With Me

The Zara sister brand has officially landed at 575 Broadway in SoHo. See the latest arrivals I tried on from the fall 2026 collection.

Anna LaPlaca&#039;s avatar
By
Published In Features
Anna LaPlaca wearing Massimo Dutti clothing at the new NYC flagship store.
(Image credit: @anna__laplaca)

Calling all Zara fans, I have big news: Massimo Dutti has officially landed in New York. For the uninitiated, the Zara sister brand is where all the chic minimalist fashion people shop for great closet staples, but since the Spanish retailer has mainly had an online presence in the U.S., the opening of its expansive flagship in SoHo is the perfect moment to become acquainted (or reacquainted) with the A+ offering.

Aesthetically speaking, the brand is known for its elegant and sophisticated look that's both trend-forward and hyper-elevated, but if you ask me, it's the quality of the pieces that's the most impressive. It's why I'll always be a loyal MD shopper. In fact, one of my most-worn shoe styles is a pair of knee-high boots from three years ago that still looks pristine despite having been resoled twice. When I heard the brand was opening a store here, I couldn't get there fast enough to touch, feel, and try on everything IRL.

I spent several hours in-store perusing the latest arrivals from the fall 2026 collection. See which pieces I hauled into my fitting room, from a pair of round-toe pumps and a great pencil skirt to a leather funnel-neck jacket, and what stood out about each.

Latest Videos FromWho What Wear

Rack of Massimo Dutti clothing at the new NYC flagship store.

(Image credit: @anna__laplaca)

Funnel-Neck Leather Jacket

Anna LaPlaca wearing Massimo Dutti clothing at the new NYC flagship store.

(Image credit: @anna__laplaca)

If I thought this jacket looked good on the rack, it felt one thousand times better once I slipped it on. The leather pieces are always the standouts for me because they tend to be made from buttery-soft materials (the shoes famously require no break-in period), and this jacket is the perfect example. It features an interior toggle to cinch the waist and buttons at the collar to transform it into a funnel neck. Yes, it's an investment piece, but it's a beautiful one that I instantly fell in love with.

Anna LaPlaca wearing Massimo Dutti clothing at the new NYC flagship store.

(Image credit: @anna__laplaca)

Low-Rise Velvet Jeans

Anna LaPlaca wearing Massimo Dutti clothing at the new NYC flagship store.

(Image credit: @anna__laplaca)

Denim is another category that I feel the brand gets really right, and while I did reach for a pair of classic rigid jeans (which I'm detailing up ahead), I did a double take when I spotted these jeans on display. With a chocolate-brown velvet finish, they're cool, luxe looking, and the perfect fall and winter alt to blue jeans.

Pink Button-Down Shirt + Leather Skirt

Anna LaPlaca wearing Massimo Dutti clothing at the new NYC flagship store.

(Image credit: @anna__laplaca)

In case you haven't heard, it's a pencil-skirt fall, and this one fit like a dream. The mid-rise waist and front center slit give it the perfect '90s-coded silhouette, and the mahogany pairs nicely with this ballet-pink poplin button-down shirt.

Round-Toe Pumps

A pair of black round-toe pumps from Massimo Dutti.

(Image credit: @anna__laplaca)

I paired all the outfits I tried on with these black heels that went with so many different looks, from skirts to jeans. I've been looking for good black pumps to become my go-to, and these immediately fit the bill. They're tall without being too much for my 5'6" frame and feature a rounded toe shape that feels very forward and fresh to me. The leather was soft and malleable as well, and I honestly could have worn them right out of the store.

High-Neck Shirt + Sheer Skirt

Anna LaPlaca wearing Massimo Dutti clothing at the new NYC flagship store.

(Image credit: @anna__laplaca)

Both of these items come from Massimo Dutti's Limited Edition collection, a twice-a-year capsule that features the most forward and design-driven pieces—like the high-collar blouse and sheer skirt I tried on here.

Shawl-Collar Blazer + Mid-Rise Jeans

Anna LaPlaca wearing Massimo Dutti clothing at the new NYC flagship store.

(Image credit: @anna__laplaca)

This blazer immediately caught my eye for its beautiful shape. The shawl collar and fitted waist are finished with a single button closure, and it feels like the ultimate closet staple for anyone who likes minimalist style and clean lines. I paired it with jeans but think it would also look amazing with a column skirt.

As for the jeans, I chose this Mid-Waist Straight-Leg style that's made from 100% cotton rigid denim with a button fly. This isn't the first time I've tried MD jeans, but it had been a few years, and I was reminded of just how premium they are considering their price point. Straight-leg mid-blue jeans will always have a place in my closet, and I know this pair will go the distance.

More Items I Want to Try Next

Anna LaPlaca
Anna LaPlaca
Senior Editor

Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over eight years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.