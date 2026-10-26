I Visited the New Massimo Dutti Flagship in NYC, and These 9 Chic Pieces Came Home With Me

Calling all Zara fans, I have big news: Massimo Dutti has officially landed in New York. For the uninitiated, the Zara sister brand is where all the chic minimalist fashion people shop for great closet staples, but since the Spanish retailer has mainly had an online presence in the U.S., the opening of its expansive flagship in SoHo is the perfect moment to become acquainted (or reacquainted) with the A+ offering.
Aesthetically speaking, the brand is known for its elegant and sophisticated look that's both trend-forward and hyper-elevated, but if you ask me, it's the quality of the pieces that's the most impressive. It's why I'll always be a loyal MD shopper. In fact, one of my most-worn shoe styles is a pair of knee-high boots from three years ago that still looks pristine despite having been resoled twice. When I heard the brand was opening a store here, I couldn't get there fast enough to touch, feel, and try on everything IRL.
I spent several hours in-store perusing the latest arrivals from the fall 2026 collection. See which pieces I hauled into my fitting room, from a pair of round-toe pumps and a great pencil skirt to a leather funnel-neck jacket, and what stood out about each.
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Funnel-Neck Leather Jacket
If I thought this jacket looked good on the rack, it felt one thousand times better once I slipped it on. The leather pieces are always the standouts for me because they tend to be made from buttery-soft materials (the shoes famously require no break-in period), and this jacket is the perfect example. It features an interior toggle to cinch the waist and buttons at the collar to transform it into a funnel neck. Yes, it's an investment piece, but it's a beautiful one that I instantly fell in love with.
Massimo Dutti
Nappa Leather Parka With Gathered Detail
Low-Rise Velvet Jeans
Denim is another category that I feel the brand gets really right, and while I did reach for a pair of classic rigid jeans (which I'm detailing up ahead), I did a double take when I spotted these jeans on display. With a chocolate-brown velvet finish, they're cool, luxe looking, and the perfect fall and winter alt to blue jeans.
Massimo Dutti
Low-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans With Flocking Finish
Pink Button-Down Shirt + Leather Skirt
In case you haven't heard, it's a pencil-skirt fall, and this one fit like a dream. The mid-rise waist and front center slit give it the perfect '90s-coded silhouette, and the mahogany pairs nicely with this ballet-pink poplin button-down shirt.
Massimo Dutti
Long 100% Cotton Poplin Shirt
Massimo Dutti
Leather Midi Skirt With Pockets
Round-Toe Pumps
I paired all the outfits I tried on with these black heels that went with so many different looks, from skirts to jeans. I've been looking for good black pumps to become my go-to, and these immediately fit the bill. They're tall without being too much for my 5'6" frame and feature a rounded toe shape that feels very forward and fresh to me. The leather was soft and malleable as well, and I honestly could have worn them right out of the store.
Massimo Dutti
Leather Heel Shoe
High-Neck Shirt + Sheer Skirt
Both of these items come from Massimo Dutti's Limited Edition collection, a twice-a-year capsule that features the most forward and design-driven pieces—like the high-collar blouse and sheer skirt I tried on here.
Massimo Dutti
Oversize Poplin High-Neck Shirt
Massimo Dutti
100% Silk Pleated Midi Skirt
Shawl-Collar Blazer + Mid-Rise Jeans
This blazer immediately caught my eye for its beautiful shape. The shawl collar and fitted waist are finished with a single button closure, and it feels like the ultimate closet staple for anyone who likes minimalist style and clean lines. I paired it with jeans but think it would also look amazing with a column skirt.
As for the jeans, I chose this Mid-Waist Straight-Leg style that's made from 100% cotton rigid denim with a button fly. This isn't the first time I've tried MD jeans, but it had been a few years, and I was reminded of just how premium they are considering their price point. Straight-leg mid-blue jeans will always have a place in my closet, and I know this pair will go the distance.
Massimo Dutti
100% Wool Stand Collar Blazer
Massimo Dutti
Mid-Waist Straight-Leg Jeans
More Items I Want to Try Next
Massimo Dutti
Velvet Blazer With Button Detail
I'm already thinking about my holiday wardrobe, and this just ranked high on the wish list.
Massimo Dutti
Straight Midi Skirt With Sash
Brocade is the moment.
Massimo Dutti
High-Heel Ballerinas
Very French girl coded.
Massimo Dutti
Fluid Asymmetric Blouse With Batwing Sleeve
Endlessly elegant.
Massimo Dutti
West Nappa Leather Satchel
This is selling out quickly, and it's not hard to see why.
Massimo Dutti
Flowing Cotton Shirt With Belt Detail
The tie detail means this can be styled in a number of ways, from fitted to flowy.
Massimo Dutti
Midi Dress With Long Sleeve and Contrast Detail
Simple but striking.
Massimo Dutti
Soft Leather Moc Toe Loafer
Meet my current flat-shoe crush.
Massimo Dutti
Pebble Brooch
Coats and blazers were finished with this pin throughout the store, and now, I'm convinced I need one for the winter.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over eight years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.