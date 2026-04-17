Not T-Shirts, Not Tanks: The Top Trend Fashion People Will Wear All Summer 2026

Not for the faint of heart, the underwear-as-outerwear trend shows no signs of losing steam. First came celebrities like Bella Hadid and Kendall Jennerditching pants in favor of briefs, followed by the bloomer trend cosigned by It girls everywhere. Now, bras styled as tops are the latest lingerie silhouette to be embraced outside the bedroom, and the look is bound to be a key summer trend.
Sure, stepping out in just your bra may sound daunting, but there are ways to ease into the look without baring it all. In comes strategic layering. Underneath a relaxed jacket or tailored blazer, the lingerie reads more polished than sultry. Still, with summer heat on the horizon, wearing a bra alone becomes the next best thing to a bikini—only far more city-appropriate. When it comes to styles, there are myriad options, from leather to lace.
If you're on board with the emerging bra-top look, scroll onward to glean styling inspiration.
Leather Bra + Shawl + White Trousers
With the finicky spring weather, wearing a bra solo isn't always practical. Instead of layering the look underneath a jacket, consider a shawl—the pairing feels decidedly "Kendall Jenner in Paris." Keep things elevated with white trousers, and off you go.
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Nia
Liriel Top
Helsa
Kerstin Knit Shawl
Favorite Daughter
The Favorite Pants Petite
Schutz
Loren Patent Leather Mules
Triangle Bra + Blazer + Straight-Leg Denim
A bra-and-blazer mash-up? Surprisingly chic, if you ask us. From there, balance the ensemble with straight-leg jeans and statement sunglasses. Red frames are sure to earn you compliments. Sure, this outfit probably won't fly in the office, but it's an unexpected option for a night out.
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Skims
Everyday Cotton Unlined Demi Bra
Everlane
The Oversized Blazer
Pistola Denim
Lexi Mid Rise Bowed Straight Jean in Artisan
BRU Eyewear
Flossie Wayfarer Sunglasses
Leather Bra + Velvet Separates
Playing with textures is always a good idea. Here, Camille Charrière paired a leather bra with velvet separates for a rich, eye-catching contrast that won't go unnoticed. Save this outfit for chilly days.