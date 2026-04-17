Not T-Shirts, Not Tanks: The Top Trend Fashion People Will Wear All Summer 2026

It's the next best thing to a bikini.

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Influencers in bra tops.
(Image credit: @lifeofboheme; @himichelleli)
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Not for the faint of heart, the underwear-as-outerwear trend shows no signs of losing steam. First came celebrities like Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner ditching pants in favor of briefs, followed by the bloomer trend cosigned by It girls everywhere. Now, bras styled as tops are the latest lingerie silhouette to be embraced outside the bedroom, and the look is bound to be a key summer trend.

Sure, stepping out in just your bra may sound daunting, but there are ways to ease into the look without baring it all. In comes strategic layering. Underneath a relaxed jacket or tailored blazer, the lingerie reads more polished than sultry. Still, with summer heat on the horizon, wearing a bra alone becomes the next best thing to a bikini—only far more city-appropriate. When it comes to styles, there are myriad options, from leather to lace.

If you're on board with the emerging bra-top look, scroll onward to glean styling inspiration.

Leather Bra + Shawl + White Trousers

Marta Cygan in a leather bra.

(Image credit: @lifeofboheme)

With the finicky spring weather, wearing a bra solo isn't always practical. Instead of layering the look underneath a jacket, consider a shawl—the pairing feels decidedly "Kendall Jenner in Paris." Keep things elevated with white trousers, and off you go.

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Triangle Bra + Blazer + Straight-Leg Denim

Janelle Lloyd in a bra top.

(Image credit: @waityouneedthis)

A bra-and-blazer mash-up? Surprisingly chic, if you ask us. From there, balance the ensemble with straight-leg jeans and statement sunglasses. Red frames are sure to earn you compliments. Sure, this outfit probably won't fly in the office, but it's an unexpected option for a night out.

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Leather Bra + Velvet Separates

Camille Charriere in a bra top.

(Image credit: @camillecharriere )

Playing with textures is always a good idea. Here, Camille Charrière paired a leather bra with velvet separates for a rich, eye-catching contrast that won't go unnoticed. Save this outfit for chilly days.

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