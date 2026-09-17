9 New York Fashion Week Trends the Chicest Dressers Will Wear in 2027

The last show of New York Fashion Week spring/summer 2027 may have walked the runway, but it's hardly done and dusted. There's much to analyze, such as the trends that came to fruition, and with a packed schedule of 63 runway shows throughout the week, there's plenty to work with.
Among the most highly anticipated events of the week was the return of Diane von Furstenberg to the schedule, under the helm of new Artistic Director Henry Zankov. Also populating the schedule were NYFW mainstays such as Khaite, Kallmeyer, Tory Burch, Calvin Klein Collection, Altuzarra, Proenza Schouler, and Ralph Lauren (which was technically off-season, showing the night before NYFW kicked off). Despite the differences among all 63 designers and a handful of presentations, we spotted more than a few styles in common. Consider this your cheat sheet of the biggest trends to hit the runways so that you and your closest will be prepared well before 2027 begins.
Scroll on to read all about the nine most important trends from NYFW S/S 27, and don't forget to check back for all of our updates throughout London's, Milan's, and Paris's turns.
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Cobalt Craze
When it came to NYFW color trends, there was a clear winner: cobalt blue, also known as Yves Klein blue. If you're thinking that cobalt is already a trend, you're certainly not wrong. It's been rising steadily this year, and the only place to go from here is up. Countless designers included cobalt in their collections—Kallmeyer, TWP, Ralph Lauren, Diotima, and Calvin Klein Collection, among others. At times, it was just a pop of blue, but more often than not, designers embraced the trend with cobalt as the focal point of several looks.
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STAUD
Spencer Cashmere Sweater
Reformation
Sofia East West Shoulder Bag
Leset
Kyoto Carpenter Pants
Skirts That Take Up Space
While column skirts were still present and accounted for on the S/S 27 runways, it quickly became clear that a new shape was prepping for a comeback: full skirts. Primarily in a midi length, full skirts of every fabric, print, and color imaginable were featured in multiple collections—even Khaite, which is commonly known for its sleek silhouettes.
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Chan Luu
Techno Taffeta Million Pleats Skirt in Pearl
Banana Republic
Stretch-Cotton Drop-Waist Midi Skirt
Aritzia
Enterprise Skirt
Liquid Satin
Taffeta commanded everyone's attention in 2026, but according to the spring runways, 2027 will be all about liquid satin. In contrast to the stiffer structure of taffeta, liquid satin glides over and moves with the body. The fabric was spotted on runways as varied as Ralph Lauren, Sandy Liang, Cult Gaia, and DVF.
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Reformation
Lara Silk Dress
ZARA
Knotted Satin Effect Top
Leset
Barb Long Sleeve Crew
The Corset Comeback
Corsets often cycle in and out of trend status, and for spring 2027, they're undoubtedly the former. The corsets featured at Altuzarra, Khaite, Wiederhoeft, and more were more romantic and elegant than the lingerie-esque ones of seasons past. Interesting details such as peplum trim, appliqués, mixed fabrics, and off-the-shoulder layering stood out.
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STAUD
Fabianne Silk Top
Wiederhoeft
Venus Corset
Zara
Buttoned Corset Top
Colorful Car Coats
The car-coat trend isn't going anywhere, which was confirmed by the S/S 27 runways. The classic spring outerwear style made multiple appearances, but the difference for the coming season is that instead of neutrals, it appeared in bright colors, pastels, and prints. They added life to every look they were a part of.
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COS
Sculptural Cotton Swing Coat
Everlane
The Mac Coat
ZARA
Midi Trench
Daytime Sequins
Sequins may not be all that groundbreaking, but the concept of sequins for daytime kind of is. On the spring runways, sequined pieces were often paired with basics, such as the tank with Bermuda shorts at Cult Gaia, or subtly, such as the scarf belt at Zankov. With strategic styling, sequins can look unexpectedly cool as opposed to fancy.
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rag & bone
Lili Sequined Tank
Fendi
Baguette 26424
BLAZÉ Milano
Shamo Jacket
Modern-Day Jacquard
Jacquard is one of the most opulent fabrics out there, but the 2027 version of jacquard is far more accessible. Multiple designers, among them Proenza Schouler and Ralph Lauren, constructed modern silhouettes (such as the square-neck midi dress at Calvin Klein Collection) with jacquard instead of, say, poplin or crêpe. The ornate texture adds interest to an outfit and looks quite expensive, which explains why it was associated with the aristocracy in the early 1800s.
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Reformation
Eleanor Jacket
H&M
Jacquard-Weave A-Line Skirt
Valentino Garavani
DeVain Small Bag
Sculptural Ruffles
Ruffles have a reputation for being soft and romantic, but the ruffles of NYFW S/S 27 were more architectural than anything else. Structured and at times peplum-like, ruffles adorned dresses, skirts, tops, and jackets at Carolina Herrera, Khaite, and Kallmeyer, to name a few.
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Simkhai
Kelso Skirt
Magda Butrym
Embellished Ruffled Cotton Midi Dress
JW ANDERSON
Ruffled Ballet Flats
Tactile Texture
Every fashion designer knows that a surefire way to make a piece of clothing more special is to give it some texture. Whether woven, feather-adorned, fringed, appliquéd, or puckered, interesting textures were spotted on pretty much every runway at NYFW S/S 27. If the thought of a sky-blue camisole covered in feathers or a cobalt dress covered in fluffy fringe (both seen on the runway at Diotima) sounds appealing to you, 2027 is going to be a good year.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.