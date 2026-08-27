Growing up in the early ‘2000s, the exposed bra was considered the epitome of cool. Every weekend, I‘d beg my mum to take a trip to Westfield to peruse the glitzy halls of Victoria's Secret in search of the next bedazzled, rock-hard push-up bra. But then, as boobs so often do, mine got bigger.
Suddenly, the bras that had concealed my Blackberry curve during uniform checks became something to hide. No longer the Y2K fantasy and now a practical, matronly floatation device, showing it off would be considered a social faux pas. And, just like that, every one of my ostentatious boob holders ended up at the back of my wardrobe, never to see the light of day again. That was until 2026, when having your bra on show has become all the rage once more.
To say the exposed bra has emerged from hiding would be somewhat of a disservice; the style is back with a fierce vengeance. Uniting Gen Z, millennials and over '40s womenalike, this year the coolest dressers have reclaimed this version of underwear-as-outerwear, nonchalantly shrugging off any cleavage-related shame, something fashion has chequered experience in.
Whether it's Jean Paul Gaultier's now iconic cone bra (made famous thanks to Madonna’sBlond Ambition tour in 1999), or the nearly-nude chemise that made Vivienne Westwood so revered back in the ‘90s, minimal layering allowed undergarments to become part of the main story. Yet, as we hurtled into the new millennium and the boom of pop culture, bras went through a rather, well, problematic rebrand. Suddenly, they were no longer couture-referencing, high-fashion status symbols, and instead, simply shorthand for the “slut”.
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Suddenly, Hollywood framed the bra-exposed heroine as the "ditz in distress" whose sole function was to snare a man. The humble garment that was created with posture support in mind was sent back in time to Wonderbra's Hello Boys campaign. Whether it was Lindsay Lohan's Cady Heron’s failing calculus on purpose in Mean Girls, Cher Horowitz' quest for love in Clueless, orSarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City, whose string of turbulent relationships routinely left her distressed; the millennial woman was frazzled and naturally, bra-exposed.
And the celebrity style set didn’t exactly do the exposed bra any favours, either. At the time, Paris Hilton was still packaged as the “ditsy blonde”, and her weapon of choice? An exposed bra. As fashion moved into the low-rise, rhinestone-heavy confidence that could only belong in the ‘2000s, Avril Lavigne and Christina Aguilera brought their own wild child energy to the trend, evolving the exposed bra with a rebellious, slightly scandalous femininity that would again, be met with backlash. I know, it's all rooted in misogyny (as so many divisive fashion trends are), but these images made the exposed bra trashier and almost unappealing. Whether the wearer was the ditz or the "slut", she was always wrong.
Fast-forward to today, and there’s something almost ironic about the way fashion is embracing the trend by encompassing all of its bygone eras at once. While the chicest over-40s are leaning into its high-fashion status and pairing with sheer blouses, Gen Z are reclaiming its more recklessly raunchy roots and opting for lurid colours and details. So, whether you're showing off your enviable designer lingerie with an evening look or putting the party into a white tank à la Kylie Jenner and Charli XCX, there’s something refreshing about the way we can wear bras (without feat of judgement) in 2026. Scroll to shop the best bras to show off this year and beyond.
Shop the Bras Worth Exposing in 2026:
M&S
Jasmine Lace Wired Balcony Bra
Your perfect everyday bra.
Cou Cou Intimates
The Balconette:
I've worn this bra almost everyday for months.
Fruity Booty
Moss Bra
Don't sleep on Fruity Booty's sultry sets this year.
Victoria's Secret
Black Add 2 Cups Push Up Bombshell Lace Shine Strap Bra
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.