In Miuccia Prada’s Words, Miu Miu S/S 27 Is Bringing “Elegance to Sports”—Here’s What That Looks Like

See the most noteworthy trends on the runway and the most famous faces in attendance.

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Miu Miu S/S 27 runway
(Image credit: Miu Miu)
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Miu Miu continues to be one of the fashion industry's most highly influential brands, setting a multitude of trends each season, and even contributing to the overall mood of a season. And of course, we have Miuccia Prada to thank. The highly revered founder and creative director of Miu Miu is responsible for making the brand one of the most sought-after we have, and her S/S 27, which debuted yesterday during Paris Fashion Week, again proves why.

There's always a clear aesthetic to a Miu Miu collection, and if we were to put a name of this one, it would be elegant athleisure. After the show, Prada said herself of her intention this season: "Two words: To bring elegance to sports.” And that she did. Her designs for S/S 27 confirmed that athleisure is back, which makes sense given the growing connection between sports and fashion these days. The elegant twist Prada set out to infuse was apparent throughout the collection, in the form of checked blazers paired with board short-inspired track shorts, sports bras layered underneath crinkled taffeta dresses, and kilts paired with Miu Miu x New Balance sneakers (conitinuing the popular collaboration). There was also a collaboration with Wranger, but more on that in a bit.

Scroll on to familiarize yourself with the sporty-elegant trends that made up the Miu Miu S/S 27 collection, but first a few of the famous faces that graced the front row. Lastly, I'd be remiss to not mention some of the famous faces that graced the runway: Gigi Hadid, Jamie Bell, Emma Corrin, and Olivia Colman to name a few, continuing Prada's trend of innovative casting.

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The Famous Front Row

Miu Miu always draws an It-girl crowd. From Alexa Chung in a striped cardigan and pencil skirt to Maude Apatow in relaxed suiting, the front row looked as cool as ever.

celebrity attendees at the Miu Miu S/S 27 show

(Image credit: Miu Miu)

Pictured: Alexa Chung

celebrity attendees at the Miu Miu S/S 27 show

(Image credit: Miu Miu)

Pictured: Maude Apatow

celebrity attendees at the Miu Miu S/S 27 show

(Image credit: Miu Miu)

Pictured: Tina Kunakey

celebrity attendees at the Miu Miu S/S 27 show

(Image credit: Miu Miu)

Pictured: Joey King

celebrity attendees at the Miu Miu S/S 27 show

(Image credit: Miu Miu)

Pictured: Lili Reinhart

celebrity attendees at the Miu Miu S/S 27 show

(Image credit: Miu Miu)

Pictured: Mckenna Grace

Lace-Up Details

In keeping with the sports theme, Prada added board short-inspired lace-up details anywhere she could. There were lace-up jeans, kilts, taffeta dresses, and mini skirts. And speaking of jeans, the latest brand Miu Miu is partnering with for its up-cycled designs is Wrangler. The jeans included in the collection were hand-customized with crisscross lacing in lieu of a button or zip fly.

Miu Miu S/S 27 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Miu Miu S/S 27 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Miu Miu S/S 27 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Miu Miu S/S 27 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Miu Miu S/S 27 runway

(Image credit: Miu Miu)

Sneakers With Kilts

Miu Miu's partnership with New Balance continues, this time in the form of the sportswear brand's RC150 racing sneaker, originally released in the late 90s. Cool color combinations are artfully tied laces are present and accounted for. Notably, the sneakers were frequently paired with knee-length kilts on the runway. New sneaker styling idea unlocked.

Miu Miu S/S 27 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Miu Miu S/S 27 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Miu Miu S/S 27 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Miu Miu S/S 27 runway

(Image credit: Miu Miu)

Track Shorts and Pants Made Elegant

It's only natural that track pants and shorts would play a major roll in the sporty collection, and that they would be styled in the chicest of ways. The shorts were micro and the pants were low-rise, and all were paired with a combination of cool outerwear, preppy layers, or crop tops.

Miu Miu S/S 27 runway, track pants and shorts trend

(Image credit: Miu Miu)

Miu Miu S/S 27 runway, track pants and shorts trend

(Image credit: Miu Miu)

Miu Miu S/S 27 runway, track pants and shorts trend

(Image credit: Miu Miu)

Miu Miu S/S 27 runway, track pants and shorts trend

(Image credit: Miu Miu)

Miu Miu S/S 27 runway, track pants and shorts trend

(Image credit: Miu Miu)

The Retro Influence

When it comes to prints, all were unapologetically retro, which fit right in with the 70s vibe throughout the collection. For those who love wearing retro prints, there will be many Miu MIu pieces to choose from, between the baby doll dresses, blazers, scarf dresses, and half-zip pullovers.

Miu Miu S/S 27 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Miu Miu S/S 27 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Miu Miu S/S 27 runway, retro influence trend

(Image credit: Miu Miu)

Miu Miu S/S 27 runway, retro influence trend

(Image credit: Miu Miu)

Miu Miu S/S 27 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Miu Miu S/S 27 runway, retro influence trend

(Image credit: Miu Miu)

Miu Miu S/S 27 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Miu Miu S/S 27 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Sports Bras Take Center Stage

If anyone can make sports bras elegant, it's Miuccia Prada. Some were worn as tops, many were layered, and some were embellished. And every look that included one will make you rethink the humble sports bra.

Miu Miu S/S 27 runway- sports bra trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Miu Miu S/S 27 runway- sports bra trend

(Image credit: Miu Miu)

Miu Miu S/S 27 runway- sports bra trend

(Image credit: Miu Miu)

Miu Miu S/S 27 runway- sports bra trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Miu Miu S/S 27 runway- sports bra trend

(Image credit: Miu Miu)

Miu Miu S/S 27 runway- sports bra trend

(Image credit: Miu Miu)

Miu Miu S/S 27 runway- sports bra trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

The Color and Accessory Trends

When the show attendees entered the show's venue, Paris' historic Palais d'Iéna, and saw that the runway was purple, it was a safe bet that they were in store for a colorful show. In addition to grape, there was carnation pink, bold orange, cobalt, chartreuse, red, and marigold, often in the form of satin or taffeta pieces.

Miu Miu is known for excelling in the accessories department, and there were plenty to look forward to. Snakeskin clutches and messenger bags and oversized leather bowling bags were standouts. And on the models' feet (in addition to the aforementioned sneakers) were intentionally worn loafers, buckled thong sandals, and snakeskin pumps with sneaker laces. Sunglasses were in the form of bug-eye frames infused with cat-eye shapes, and earrings were in the form of vintage-inspired jewel-toned clusters.

Color

Miu Miu S/S 27 runway- color trends

(Image credit: Miu Miu)

Miu Miu S/S 27 runway- color trends

(Image credit: Miu Miu)

Miu Miu S/S 27 runway- color trends

(Image credit: Miu Miu)

Miu Miu S/S 27 runway- color trends

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Miu Miu S/S 27 runway- color trends

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Miu Miu S/S 27 runway- color trends

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Miu Miu S/S 27 runway- color trends

(Image credit: Miu Miu)

Accessories

Miu Miu S/S 27 runway- accessory trends

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Miu Miu S/S 27 runway shoe trends

(Image credit: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Miu Miu S/S 27 runway- accessory trends

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Miu Miu S/S 27 runway- accessory trends

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Miu Miu S/S 27 runway shoe trends

(Image credit: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Miu Miu S/S 27 runway- accessory trends

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Miu Miu S/S 27 runway- accessory trends

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Miu Miu S/S 27 runway- accessory trends

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Miu Miu S/S 27 runway- accessory trends

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.