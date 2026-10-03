In the world of womenswear, one of the most useful things clothes can offer is fluidity, versatility, and adaptability—the ability to make getting dressed easier for one's dynamic lifestyle. Perhaps that is why there is a growing call for more women to design for women—not simply because of representation, but because of the understanding that comes with it.
Sarah Burton's S/S 27 collection for Givenchy offered a compelling example by focusing on what she described as a sense of balance and clarity. Instead of asking women to continually figure out what to wear, her collection presented pieces that do the thinking for them. The designs were crafted and styled to show how they could shift to suit different settings, as well as the roles and versions of a woman that can emerge over the course of a week—or even a day. "A wardrobe to bring precision and simplicity to dressing as we speed through the multiple perspectives and perpetual motion of all our lives," as Burton puts it in the press release.
The creative director, now in her third season at Givenchy after more than 25 years at Alexander McQueen, brought an easy-to-wear sensibility to Paris Fashion Week. Her collection balanced polished straight-leg jeans and fitted peplum jackets with edgy leather skirts and outerwear, while asymmetrical mesh dresses, fringe frocks, and ethereal pleated numbers with angel-like wings added softness and movement. The color palette reinforced Burton's idea of balance, moving from black and white into a spectrum of primary hues such as red, yellow, blue, and green. Keep scrolling to discover the biggest takeaways and upcoming trends from Givenchy's S/S 27 collection.
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Fashion as Armor
Leather is an important part of Givenchy's vocabulary, and in the new collection it appeared in trench coats, dresses, tops, and trousers, acting almost like armor to express women's strength. That idea of defense extended to accessories, from oversized sunglasses that shielded the eyes to sculptural metal necklaces, round buckler-like belts that doubled as compact mirrors, knife-sharp stilettos, and knee-high leather boots embellished with exposed zippers.
Tactile Textures
Whether she lives uptown or downtown, is a lawyer or a musician, the Givenchy woman is always on the go, so she needs clothes that move with her. Burton responded to this need with fringe dresses that came alive with every stride, along with floor-length designs in lightweight fabrics that seemed to float around the wearer. She also introduced footwear adorned with pom-pom-inspired embellishments that added rhythm and bounce.
Relaxed Tailoring
Burton introduced a distinct sense of modern ease and fluid utility into traditionally structured, menswear-inspired cuts. This refined balance was showcased across the collection through deconstructed, tailored trousers and dresses. Additionally, button-down shirts and long coats were re-imagined with subtly relaxed shoulders.
Primary Colors
The use of color in a spring collection may not be groundbreaking, but when incorporated with intention, it can still feel noteworthy. Burton punctuated the collection with pops of red, green, yellow, and plenty of blue—a hue that has been presented on many of the spring 2027 runways. Some looks layered several of these shades together, while others introduced a single jolt of color into an otherwise neutral ensemble, proving there's no right or wrong way to play with color.
The New Bags
Marco De Vincenzo, the new Head of Leather Goods at Givenchy, made his mark by designing the fashion house's handbags—and the lineup is worth talking about. Key highlights included big, slouchy zippered shoulder bags intentionally left unzipped to reveal a contrasting interior lining, as well as chic crescent-shaped silhouettes with an integrated mirror detail.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.