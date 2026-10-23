We Already Know the Dress Trends That Will Define 2027

In 2027, designers are reimagining the dress through a lens of glamour, unexpected proportions, and romance. At one end of the spectrum, intricate embellishments, bold prints, and gilded finishes make a compelling case for dressing up. At the other, billowing silhouettes and delicate flourishes offer a softer, more whimsical approach to getting dressed. The spring/summer 2027 collections celebrate many iterations of the dress, from the polished sophistication of an evening-ready gown to the high-impact allure of a floaty, voluminous frock.
The dominant dress trends speak to a larger shift in what we want to wear: more personality, more intention, and more theatricality. After seasons of pared-back essentials and quiet luxury, fashion is making room for spectacle and joy again. Whether you gravitate toward ornate detailing, sculptural volume, decadent metallics, or prints that refuse to blend into the background, the season's dress trends offer something for every sensibility. Ahead, see the five spring/summer 2027 dress trends worth knowing now and the key pieces to shop.
Minimalism will take a back seat for spring and summer. Embellishment is having its moment with intricate detailing and decorative finishes. At Loewe, Tory Burch, and Burberry, heavy ornamentation adds a sense of playfulness and personality.
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STAUD
Chateau Beaded Patchwork Dress
SHUSHU/TONG
Floral-Appliqué Mini Dress
Tory Burch
Embellished Mesh Dress
At Chanel, Dior, and Chloé, volume takes center stage, bringing an ethereal quality to dresses. Generous proportions and movement-led designs are executed through cloudlike skirts and exaggerated, floating silhouettes.
De La Vali
Azul Crepe Maxi Dress
ARAKII
Ruffled Crepe Maxi Dress
DEME
Rori Gathered Maxi Dress
A little opulence goes a long way, but for spring/summer 2027, designers are making a persuasive case for metallic gold. At Anthony Vaccarello's final show for Saint Laurent, the entire collection was comprised of golden looks—an impactful finale for a prolific designer. The gilded theme was also apparent at shows throughout fashion month, including Ralph Lauren and Giorgio Armani.
TOVE
Kezia Crinkled Satin Dress
Conner Ives
Embroidered Silk Maxi Dress
ZARA
Satin Effect Cape Midi Dress
Designers are continuing to infuse romance into their collections. At Khaite, Altuzarra, and Ralph Lauren, the designers tap into looks that feel poetic without veering into the overly precious. Elements of softness and fluidity suggest a certain ease.
KHAITE
Erin Floral-Print Silk-Organza Mini Dress
V. Chapman x Kristopher Brock
Seville Dress
DÔEN
Adelana Floral-Print Silk-Satin Midi Dress
At Miu Miu, Celine, and Dries Van Noten, vibrant prints bring color, character, and a welcome sense of spontaneity to the season's dress repertoire. Whether bold, graphic, or artfully eclectic, pattern becomes the focal point, transforming familiar silhouettes into something altogether more expressive. The styling rule is refreshingly simple: Let the print lead, and allow the rest of the look to follow.
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear. She oversees luxury and runway content, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including The New York Times, Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte and Allure. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.