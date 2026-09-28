There are certain shows you watch knowing you're about to get a pretty clear idea of what fashion will look like six months from now, and Fendi has long been one of them. Founded in Rome in 1925 as a fur- and leather-goods house, the brand has spent more than a century turning craftsmanship, accessories, and, yes, fur into some of its most recognizable signatures. Now, under Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri—who returned to Fendi in 2025 after actually beginning her career at the house decades earlier—the brand is entering a new era, which was showcased during Milan Fashion Week.
For the label's S/S 27 show, that meant relying less on one big, sweeping trend and delivering a series of styling cues that immediately felt bookmark-worthy. Fur became softer and more playful, bras were treated as legitimate outfit components, denim moved away from classic blue, and, naturally, the bags demanded their own conversation. Taken together, the collection felt like a useful preview of where spring dressing is headed next: slightly sexier, more textural, and a lot less predictable. Below are the four Fendi trends I expect we'll keep talking about long after fashion month ends.
Everything to Know From the Fendi Spring/Summer 2027 Show
Fendi Fur for the Modern Woman
Fendi and fur have a long-standing relationship, but for spring 2027, the house took a noticeably light-handed approach. Instead of the full-on furmania we've come to expect, the collection leaned into smaller, more playful touches: pastel-dyed textures, fluffy trims, and soft accents worked into otherwise streamlined looks. The effect felt less overtly glamorous and more like a modern styling trick—something meant to add texture rather than completely take over an outfit. It's a subtle shift that made fur feel surprisingly fresh for spring, especially when paired with the maison's softer color palette on the runway ahead of spring.
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The Bra *Is* the Outfit
If there was one styling message Fendi made crystal clear, it was this. Stop hiding your bra. Lace-trim styles, contrast-color bras, and deliberately exposed lingerie popped up again and again across the runway, adding a sultrier edge to polished looks. Fendi isn't alone, either. Similar ideas appeared at the Prada runway show as well, suggesting this could become a much bigger story as the season continues. Consider this your early warning that underwear as outerwear is gearing up for another major moment.
Blue Jeans Are Taking a Back Seat
Spring denim usually conjures up classic indigo, crisp mid-washes, and those perfectly faded blues that come back every year. Fendi had other ideas. This season, much of the denim skewed noticeably grayer, dustier, and more washed out, trading traditional blue for tones that felt smoky and sun-bleached. It's a small color shift that made familiar denim silhouettes feel significantly more directional. According to Fendi, your most-worn jeans might not be blue at all.
The Fendi Bag Report
You can't talk about a Fendi runway without talking about the bags. The accessories from this season's show deserve their own moment, especially from a house responsible for some of fashion's most recognizable It bags. As always, the real story is in the details—notably the variations of the Fendi Baguette that Grazia Chiuri sent down the runway.
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.