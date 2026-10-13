Duly Noted From the S/S 2027 Runways: 8 Styling Ideas That'll Make Your Outfits Cooler

The last of the spring/summer 2027 collections have made their way down the runways, but I won't stop thinking about all that took place during fashion month anytime soon. Here at Who What Wear, we'll be analyzing the runways for trends and It items well into 2027. Something else editors always keep an eye on that you don't need to wait until spring to utilize is styling ideas. In fact, you may not even need to buy anything to incorporate these chic tricks into your outfits.
I perused the many runways of New York, London, Milan, and Paris Fashion Weeks and can confirm that there were a great many styling ideas to take note of, but the eight highlighted below are so good that the designers who came up with them used them for multiple looks. They're as varied as a cool way to button a cardigan and the two things to wear with a baseball tee to make it look elegant.
Scroll on for the most copy-worthy looks from spring/summer 2027 fashion month.
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The Chicest Way to Style a Baseball Tee
If you've been wondering how to make the inherently casual baseball tee look elegant with little effort, Calvin Klein Collection has your answer. There, it was styled with sleek column skirts and thin scarves draped around the neck and cascading down the back. Who knew a raglan tee could look so stunning?
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SilRiver
100% Mulberry Silk Satin Skinny Scarf
Reformation
Noelle Tee
Reformation
Carolyn Skirt
Put a Ribbon on It
The Chanel S/S 27 runway was filled with styling ideas among the 83 looks. One standout was subtle yet effective. Start with a jacket that isn't too cropped or a button-down shirt, and loosely tie a ribbon around your ribcage with the bow front and center. Cool, pretty, and easy sum it up.
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J.Crew
Lady Jacket in Heather Wool Blend
Ribest
Silver Grosgrain Ribbon
Mismatched Buttons
The styling over at Altuzarra was excellent, and one idea can be used with multiple pieces in your closet: Forgo lined-up buttons and mismatch them instead. You can do this with your cardigans, button-downs, and lightweight jackets. Bonus points for adding a knee-length skirt and loafers.
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ZARA
Fitted Button Blazer
DÔEN
Petra Alpaca and Wool-Blend Cardigan
Car Coats and Cropped Pants
The car-coat trend is set to continue into 2027, as it was spotted on numerous runways, including Celine, where the styling was especially chic. Models wore buttoned-up car coats over slim cropped trousers. It wouldn't hurt to just emulate the entire elegant outfit by adding sheer tights or high socks and pointed-toe flats or kitten heels.
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COS
Sculptural Cotton Swing Coat
ZARA
Satin Straight-Leg Pants
Wolford
Satin Touch 20 Sheer Knee Highs
Capris Over Colored Tights
Why yes, you can wear capri pants during the non-summer months, as was expertly shown in Loewe's S/S 27 show. Models wore capri pants over brightly colored opaque tights. The capris were ruffled, and the shoes were heeled sandals, but the styling trick would work with a variety of capri pants and shoe styles.
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MAJORELLE
Tate Pants
Swedish Stockings
Olivia Premium Tights
A Pop of Cobalt
There's no denying that cobalt blue is the color of 2027, and it was spotted on multiple runways in every city. One of the coolest ways it was shown was in the form of a single piece that popped against the rest of the look. Think a cobalt tee or button-down or a strategically placed accessory. TWP provided the perfect example.
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MANGO
Wool & Cashmere Blend Triangular Scarf
AGOLDE
Sona Cotton-Blend Shirt
Business on the Top, Sporty on the Bottom
A repeat outfit combination on the Miu Miu S/S 27 runway included track pants and a blazer. The juxtaposition of the sporty item on the bottom and the polished one on the top felt cool and inspired. Any type of top will do, but Miuccia Prada chose to pair them with printed scarf tops, which added to the fun.
All you need is a sweater and a brooch to employ the styling trick spotted on the Dries Van Noten runway. The jewelry piece adds interest and dresses up an outfit, but it also reworks a sweater by cinching it at the waist, crafting a cool neckline, or creating makeshift draping. Just be sure to choose a brooch that's large enough to handle the sweater's fabric.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.