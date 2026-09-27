The VMAs Red Carpet Always Pushes Boundaries—See the Best Looks of 2026

What music's biggest stars are wearing tonight.

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Published In News
Charli xcx at the 2026 VMAs red carpet.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

After a six-month break, award show season started off on September 14 with the Emmys, celebrating television with stars like Zendaya, Carey Mulligan, Elle Fanning, and Ayo Edebiri in attendance. Tonight, September 27, the spotlight turns to the music industry for the MTV Video Music Awards.

For decades, defining cultural moments have happened at the VMAs (such as Britney Spears’s iconic 2001 snake performance). Taking place at the historic Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and hosted by Snoop Dogg, there's already one highly-anticipated moment of the evening: Taylor Swift receiving the first-ever MTV VMA Artistic Director Honors alongside the premiere of her new music video for "Patient Zero."

With awards like Best New Artist and Video of the Year, there is no shortage of standout nominees across categories: Ariana Grande, Charli xcx, Ella Langley, Kacey Musgraves, Katseye, Madonna, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Dean, Olivia Rodrigo, PinkPantheress, Rosalía, Sabrina Carpenter, Zara Larsson—the list goes on.

And, of course, at Who What Wear, we always look forward to the red carpet fashion. Unlike more traditional award shows, the VMAs are famous for its unconventional, boundary-pushing looks. Below, see the best-dressed attendees from the 2026 VMAs red carpet.

Charli xcx at the 2026 VMAs red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Charli xcx

WEAR: Saint Laurent

STYLED BY: Chris Horan

Taylor Swift at the 2026 VMAs red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Taylor Swift

WEAR: Tamara Ralph

STYLED BY: Joseph Cassell Falconer

Paris Hilton at the 2026 VMAs red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Paris Hilton

WEAR: The Blonds

Tyla at the 2026 VMAs red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Tyla

WEAR: Mowalola

STYLED BY: Ron Hartleben

Lisa at the 2026 VMAs red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Lisa

WHAT: Quine Li and The Attico

PinkPantheress at the 2026 VMAs red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: PinkPantheress

WHAT: Nina Ricci

Normani at the 2026 VMAs red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Normani

WEAR: Robert Wun

Sombr at the 2026 VMAs red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Sombr

WEAR: ERL

Raye at 2026 VMAs red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Raye

WEAR: Georges Hobeika

STYLED BY: Eniola Dare

Troye Sivan at the 2026 VMAs red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Troye Sivan

WEAR: Erdem

STYLED BY: Marc Forne

Teyana Taylor at the 2026 VMAs red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Teyana Taylor

WEAR: Zuhair

STYLED BY: Wayman + Micah

Jojo at the 2026 VMAs red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Jojo

WEAR: Nué

Lisa Rinna at 2026 VMAs.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Lisa Rinna

WEAR: SEKS

STYLED BY: Daniela Viviana Romero

Stella Lefty at the 2026 VMAs.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Stella Lefty

WEAR: Claire Pettibone

Olandria at the 2026 VMAs red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Olandria

WEAR: MMS

STYLED BY: The Reismans

Slayyyter at the 2026 VMAs red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Slayyyter

Chloe Bailey at the 2026 VMAs.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Chloe Bailey

Audry Hiaoui
Associate Shopping Editor

Audry Hiaoui is a writer based in New York. For Who What Wear, she specializes in emerging designers, independent labels, and brand discovery, as well as interviews both on and off camera. Her writing has appeared in AnOther, Wonderland, OfficeInterviewLove, and i-D, among others, with multiple cover stories and features in print, and she has worked as an editorial producer for Vogue during fashion months. She holds a master's degree in journalism and documentary filmmaking from City, University of London, and has an extensive background in film, having worked for Sundance Film Festival, SXSW, and Vice UK as well as on various projects including documentaries and music videos and most recently as a writer's assistant on an upcoming HBO/A24 series.