The VMAs Red Carpet Always Pushes Boundaries—See the Best Looks of 2026

For decades, defining cultural moments have happened at the VMAs (such as Britney Spears’s iconic 2001 snake performance). Taking place at the historic Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and hosted by Snoop Dogg, there's already one highly-anticipated moment of the evening: Taylor Swift receiving the first-ever MTV VMA Artistic Director Honors alongside the premiere of her new music video for "Patient Zero."
And, of course, at Who What Wear, we always look forward to the red carpet fashion. Unlike more traditional award shows, the VMAs are famous for its unconventional, boundary-pushing looks. Below, see the best-dressed attendees from the 2026 VMAs red carpet.
Audry Hiaoui is a writer based in New York. For Who What Wear, she specializes in emerging designers, independent labels, and brand discovery, as well as interviews both on and off camera. Her writing has appeared in AnOther, Wonderland, Office, Interview, Love, and i-D, among others, with multiple cover stories and features in print, and she has worked as an editorial producer for Vogue during fashion months. She holds a master's degree in journalism and documentary filmmaking from City, University of London, and has an extensive background in film, having worked for Sundance Film Festival, SXSW, and Vice UKas well as on various projects including documentaries and music videos and most recently as a writer's assistant on an upcoming HBO/A24 series.