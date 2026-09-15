Mary-Kate and Ashley Designed Carey Mulligan's Emmys Red Carpet Dress—Yet It's Surprisingly Anti-Olsen

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Carey Mulligan attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing The Row
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hosted by Mariska Hargitay and live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards welcome over 20 first-time nominees, including Chase Infinity for Testaments; Hack's star, Megan Stalter; Sarah Pidgeon for FX's Love Story; and Carey Mulligan, who is up for two Emmy nominations for her role as Lindsay Crane-Martín in Netflix's Beef.

Mulligan attends tonight's ceremony in a dress designed by everyone's favorite minimalist duo, the Olsen twins. And yet, despite The Row's restrained approach to fashion, Mulligan's Resort 27 dress is anything but. It's colorful. It's playful. It's eye-catching. The sky-blue strapless dress teases a reveal of a stark-white underpinning at the neckline. Overlayed with patterned embroidery, Mulligan opts for minimal jewelry—no necklace; instead, she wears stunning diamond stud earrings and a pearl ring.

The back of the dress features a deconstructed bow that drapes down to meet the hem, where a pair of pointed-toe heels peek out from underneath. See the entirety of Mulligan's look below.

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Carey Mulligan attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing The Row

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO: Carey Mulligan

WEAR: The Row Resort 27

STYLED BY: Danielle Goldberg

Carey Mulligan attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing The Row

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Carey Mulligan attends the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards wearing The Row

(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Josephine Hadjiloucas
Josephine Hadjiloucas
Assistant Shopping Editor

Josephine Hadjiloucas is a New York–based writer. She first interned at Who What Wear UK in 2024 and later joined Who What Wear U.S. as an assistant shopping editor after graduating from the Fashion Institute of Technology in 2025. When she isn’t covering the latest Gen Z trends or updating her under-$100 Nordstrom wish list, you can find her browsing the racks of NYC’s best vintage stores or rewatching Moonstruck for the 50th time. “Snap out of it!”