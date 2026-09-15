Mulligan attends tonight's ceremony in a dress designed by everyone's favorite minimalist duo, the Olsen twins. And yet, despite The Row's restrained approach to fashion, Mulligan's Resort 27 dress is anything but. It's colorful. It's playful. It's eye-catching. The sky-blue strapless dress teases a reveal of a stark-white underpinning at the neckline. Overlayed with patterned embroidery, Mulligan opts for minimal jewelry—no necklace; instead, she wears stunning diamond stud earrings and a pearl ring.
The back of the dress features a deconstructed bow that drapes down to meet the hem, where a pair of pointed-toe heels peek out from underneath. See the entirety of Mulligan's look below.
Josephine Hadjiloucas is a New York–based writer. She first interned at Who What Wear UK in 2024 and later joined Who What Wear U.S. as an assistant shopping editor after graduating from the Fashion Institute of Technology in 2025. When she isn’t covering the latest Gen Z trends or updating her under-$100 Nordstrom wish list, you can find her browsing the racks of NYC’s best vintage stores or rewatching Moonstruck for the 50th time. “Snap out of it!”