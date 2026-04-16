When Megan Thee Stallion drops a new collection, hotties are quick to fill their carts. As a follow-up to the debut of the brand in her iconic Who What Wear cover last May, the phenomenal "Hot Girl Summer" rapper is officially ushering in the second drop of her Hot Girl Summer swim line—and it’s about to be everywhere.
Summer 2026 is all about cool texture and bold silhouettes, with bikinis, monokinis, and shell details. We are especially loving the vintage-inspired tie-dye and luxe crochet pieces that are both elevated and playful. Plus, the sophomore collection also features men's trunks and even outfits for pups. How cute is that?
Of course, it wouldn't be a Megan-approved design without cut-outs, from midtriff keyholes to strappy details. With sizes from XS to 3X, these swimsuits are intentionally inclusive. When Megan's involved, these red-hot bikini trends are destined to dominate your feed all summer long. Keep scrolling to shop tie-dye, crochet, and cut-out styles from Megan Thee Stallion's second Hot Girl Summer swimwear collection.
Shop Megan Thee Stallion's Latest Hot Girl Summer Swim Collection
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.