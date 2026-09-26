Scarlett Johansson Just Predicted 2027’s Biggest Bag Color Trend

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Scarlett Johansson
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost just convinced me that coordinating couples' outfits can be cute, not cheesy. Not only does Johansson's gray dress match her husband's suit, but her Prada Re-Edition 2005 Re-Nylon and Saffiano Mini Bag ($1390) goes perfectly with his pastel-pink button-down shirt. How can you possibly dislike this chic duo?

Today, they attended the Paper Tiger premiere during the New York Film Festival at Lincoln Center. Johansson stars alongside Adam Driver and Miles Teller in the movie about "a dangerous Russian mafia scheme" in 1980s New York City—color me intrigued! Even though summer is officially behind us, Johansson just proved that baby-pink bags will continue to be on-trend this fall and winter. If you normally reserve your pastel accessories for spring, now's the time to reconsider. Scroll down to shop Johansson's exact bag, as well as other ones in similar colors.

Scarlett Johansson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Scarlett Johansson: Prada Re-Edition 2005 Re-Nylon and Saffiano Mini Bag ($1390)

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Scarlett Johansson

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Shop Baby Pink Bags for Fall and Winter

Erin Fitzpatrick
Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.