All the Emmys After-Party Looks You Haven't Seen

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Kaia Gerber attends the Emmys after-parties wearing a white bra top
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Television's biggest night is not over yet. After the Emmys were handed out at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles earlier tonight, celebrities and their black cars zoomed all over the city to attend the after-parties—but not before a quick change of clothes! Sarah Pidgeon, for instance, stepped out of the lavender silk Chanel gown she wore to the ceremony and threw on a simple LBD for The Walt Disney Company's after-party.

The after-parties were also a great opportunity to see celebrities who didn't attend the actual ceremony. For instance, two of the stars of The Shards, Kaia Gerber and Igby Rigney, attended an Emmys after-party after skipping the main red carpet. Gerber wore an ab-baring matching set, while Rigney went casual in a T-shirt and blazer. Scroll down to see all the 2026 Emmys after-party outfits.

Emmys after-party outfits 2026

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WHO: Sarah Pidgeon

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WHAT: Attending The Walt Disney Company after-party

Emmys after-party outfits 2026

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WHO: Kaia Gerber and Igby Rigney

WHAT: Attending The Walt Disney Company after-party

Natasha Lyonne wears a sheer lace dress to the 2026 Emmys after-parties

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WHO: Natasha Lyonne

WHAT: Attending the Netflix after-party

Odessa A&#039;zion at the Emmys after-parties

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WHO: Odessa A'zion

WHAT: Attending the HBO after-party

Jessica Williams wears a strapless red dress

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WHO: Jessica Williams

WHAT: Attending the Netflix after-party

Emmys after-party outfits 2026

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WHO: Grace Gummer

WHAT: Attending The Walt Disney Company after-party

Shailene Woodley at the 2026 Emmys after-parties

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WHO: Shailene Woodley

WHAT: Attending The Walt Disney Company after-party

Shabana Azeez

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WHO: Shabana Azeez

WHAT: Attending the HBO after-party

Supriya Ganesh

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WHO: Supriya Ganesh

WHAT: Attending the HBO after-party

Krys Marshall at the Emmys after-parties 2026

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WHO: Krys Marshall

WHAT: Attending The Walt Disney Company after-party

Erin Fitzpatrick
Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.