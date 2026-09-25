A lot of people have attempted to break down exactly what makes an It girl an It girl and come up short, but I think Sienna Miller just answered the age-old question. In my opinion, it's all about toeing the very fine line between versatility and consistency. A true It girl can wear a fresh-off-the-runway Erdem gown one day and jeans and a graphic T-shirt the next and look natural and comfortable in both. She makes everything look effortless, whether it is or not, and every outfit she wears becomes an instant Pinterest board inclusion, including the one she just wore in New York City to join Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.
For the appearance, Miller, who is currently doing press for her new HBO series War, kept things simple, donning a vintage Lou Reed graphic T-shirt tucked into a pair of vintage Levi's 501s. She finished off the chic early-fall ensemble with a pair of strappy sandals, proving that sometimes less is more.
A genuine It girl can't always be wearing something out of reach or exclusive. She has to also be down to earth and relatable, which is something Miller has mastered throughout her career. In this instance, she chose a look that anyone can buy. Her jeans can be purchased for $110 at Levi's, though the owner will have to wear them in for a while to get them to Miller's level of patina. You could also go to eBay or Etsy and find a pair that's already experienced its fair share of love. Though her exact graphic tee might be hard to source, any band tee will do, and retailers like Urban Outfitters have tons to choose from. Finish off the outfit with any pair of strappy sandals, from heeled options to flat, comfortable alts.
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after starting her career as a writer at Refinery29, where she worked for four years. During her time at WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published four (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, and more. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.