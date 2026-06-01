If 2024 were to be summarised by one moment, it would have to be Charli XCX’s album Brat. So much of a cultural phenomenon it had its own colour (a now-iconic slime citrus hue we refer to as Brat Green), the energy and success of Brat not only changed the music industry, but fashion and film too.
Everywhere you looked in London, there were—and still are—references to Brat Girl Summer. Sales in white tank tops surged as Charli herself referenced “a strappy white top with no bra” as the official album uniform, and the movement was seen as the anthesis to the “clean girl aesthetic” that was trending at the time. After the Brat album era started to fade slightly, Charli and her army of 365 party girls then took to film with The Moment, an A24 mockumentary film about the Brat tour.
Already, the talk around Charli’s new album suggests it will be just as impactful. Set to release on July 24th and aptly named Music, Fashion, Film, the album cover was dropped earlier today and features a major figurehead from all three industries: musician John Cale, fashion designer Marc Jacobs and film director and screenwriter Martin Scorsese.
After dropping the singles Rock Music and SS26 in the last few weeks, as well as doing a surprise DJ set in London at the weekend with her husband George Daniel of the 1975, hype around this new release is already warming up. And whilst we’re hotly anticipating the music, we’re mostly excited for the style trends that will be born out of this new rock era she is entering. Because if Brat was anything to go by, it will be huge.
As such, to prepare you for a Rock Chick Summer(?!), we’ve predicted the 4 major trends set to spawn from Charli XCX’s Music, Fashion, Film album. Charli fans, prepare yourselves…
4 Charli XCX Trend Predictions That Are About to Take Off:
1. Sheer White Long-Sleeve Tops
Style Notes: Consider a white sheer tee the evolution of the Brat white vest, because for summer 2026, we're predicting a shift. Whether layered over a matching tank or styled with a lace bra peeking underneath, the emerging t-shirt reads rebellious and effortless.
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Shop Sheer White Long-Sleeve T-Shirts:
Stradivarius
Ecocell Double Garment T-Shirt
The layered t-shirt trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Free People
We the Free Atlas Boat Neck Top
A classic boat neck top will never go out of style.
Reformation
Seline Knit Top
Wear these with simple trousers or jeans for an elevated every-day outfit.
2. High-Neck Slim-Fit Biker Jackets
Style Notes: Charli's love affair with leather is well documented, and recent behind-the-scenes Instagram posts suggest streamlined biker jackets will play a starring role in this new era. Sleek, fitted and finished with high necklines, they offer a sharper alternative to oversized outerwear with a cool '00s quality.
Shop Black Fitted Leather Jackets:
AllSaints
Repurpose Sadler Leather Jacket
AllSaint's leather jackets are a fashion person's favourites.
Reiss
Leather Collarless Biker Jacket
These come in regular and petite sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Desigual
Mao Collar Jacket
Whilst I love this in the black, it also comes in a milky white.
3. Pleated Miniskirts
Style Notes: Sorry, slinky satin slips, this summer, pleated miniskirts are coming for your wardrobe's top spot. Already a staple in Charli's wardrobe, the playful style feels entirely in step with the youthful, undone energy that's become synonymous with her aesthetic.
Shop Pleated Miniskirts:
Superdry
Mini Pleated Skort
Wear this with knee-high biker boots or style with a pointed-toe heel.
Weekday
Pleated Cotton Mini Skirt
This also comes in light grey and white.
SHUSHU/TONG
Layered Pleated Cotton Poplin-Trimmed Grain De Poudre Mini Skirt
Style with the matching jacket or pair with a simple tank.
4. Black Pointed-Toe Heels
Style Notes: Few shoes command attention quite like a sharply pointed black heel. Styled with micro shorts, the silhouette feels confident and subversive. Equally, they'll pair effortlessly with many of the wardrobe essentials that defined Brat summer, making them a natural bridge between the two eras.
Shop Black Pointed-Toe Heels:
hm
Slingback Court Shoes
These look more expensive than they actually are.
Zara
Metal Buckle Heels
Every great wardrobe starts with sleek black heels.