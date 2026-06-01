Brat Summer Style Was Huge, But the Fashion From Charli XCX's New Album Looks Even Better

If you had a fully fledged Brat summer, these are the 4 trends from Charli XCX's new album you need to watch out for.

Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News
Charli XCX walks down the street in London wearing a black leather miniskirt with black pointed-toe heels and a sheer black top.
(Image credit: Splash)
Jump to category:

If 2024 were to be summarised by one moment, it would have to be Charli XCX’s album Brat. So much of a cultural phenomenon it had its own colour (a now-iconic slime citrus hue we refer to as Brat Green), the energy and success of Brat not only changed the music industry, but fashion and film too.

Everywhere you looked in London, there were—and still are—references to Brat Girl Summer. Sales in white tank tops surged as Charli herself referenced “a strappy white top with no bra” as the official album uniform, and the movement was seen as the anthesis to the “clean girl aesthetic” that was trending at the time. After the Brat album era started to fade slightly, Charli and her army of 365 party girls then took to film with The Moment, an A24 mockumentary film about the Brat tour.

Already, the talk around Charli’s new album suggests it will be just as impactful. Set to release on July 24th and aptly named Music, Fashion, Film, the album cover was dropped earlier today and features a major figurehead from all three industries: musician John Cale, fashion designer Marc Jacobs and film director and screenwriter Martin Scorsese.

Charli XCX walks down the street in London wearing a black leather miniskirt with black pointed-toe heels and a sheer black top.

(Image credit: Splash)

After dropping the singles Rock Music and SS26 in the last few weeks, as well as doing a surprise DJ set in London at the weekend with her husband George Daniel of the 1975, hype around this new release is already warming up. And whilst we’re hotly anticipating the music, we’re mostly excited for the style trends that will be born out of this new rock era she is entering. Because if Brat was anything to go by, it will be huge.

As such, to prepare you for a Rock Chick Summer(?!), we’ve predicted the 4 major trends set to spawn from Charli XCX’s Music, Fashion, Film album. Charli fans, prepare yourselves…

4 Charli XCX Trend Predictions That Are About to Take Off:

1. Sheer White Long-Sleeve Tops

Charli XCX wears a white sheer longsleeve top layered over a white tank top.

(Image credit: @charli_xcx)

Style Notes: Consider a white sheer tee the evolution of the Brat white vest, because for summer 2026, we're predicting a shift. Whether layered over a matching tank or styled with a lace bra peeking underneath, the emerging t-shirt reads rebellious and effortless.

Latest Videos From

Shop Sheer White Long-Sleeve T-Shirts:

2. High-Neck Slim-Fit Biker Jackets

Charli XCX wears a black fitted leather jacket as she gets her make-up applied.

(Image credit: @charli_xcx)

Style Notes: Charli's love affair with leather is well documented, and recent behind-the-scenes Instagram posts suggest streamlined biker jackets will play a starring role in this new era. Sleek, fitted and finished with high necklines, they offer a sharper alternative to oversized outerwear with a cool '00s quality.

Shop Black Fitted Leather Jackets:

3. Pleated Miniskirts

Charli XCX wears a pleated miniskirt with knee high boots.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: Sorry, slinky satin slips, this summer, pleated miniskirts are coming for your wardrobe's top spot. Already a staple in Charli's wardrobe, the playful style feels entirely in step with the youthful, undone energy that's become synonymous with her aesthetic.

Shop Pleated Miniskirts:

4. Black Pointed-Toe Heels

Charli XCX walks down the street wearing black leather micro shorts with tights and pointed-toe heels.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: Few shoes command attention quite like a sharply pointed black heel. Styled with micro shorts, the silhouette feels confident and subversive. Equally, they'll pair effortlessly with many of the wardrobe essentials that defined Brat summer, making them a natural bridge between the two eras.

Shop Black Pointed-Toe Heels: