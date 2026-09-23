Taylor Swift's VMAs Red Carpet Evolution, Explained by a Fashion Editor

While I'm still holding a grudge against Taylor Swift for witholding her wedding photos, I am pleased that she's returning to the spotlight this weekend. At the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, September 27, she'll be the first person to receive the MTV VMA Artist Director Honors. The newly created award will recognize "groundbreaking music artists whose work behind the camera has expanded the possibilities of music video and advanced the art of visual storytelling," according to a press release.
In honor of her upcoming first-of-its-kind recognition, I decided to chart her entire VMAs red carpet fashion evolution. For her first time at the event in 2008, an 18-year-old Swift wore a very twee, delicate short dress. Only one year later, she upped the glamour quotient with a glitzy full-length gown—she would later lean into this same Old Hollywood aesthetic at the VMAs in 2013 and 2023. In between, she enjoyed throwing us for a loop with a wide range of styles: an I-mean-business pantsuit, a playful romper, an '80s-inspired blazer, and more. All in all, her VMAs fashion history is the perfect representation of Swift herself: multifaceted, unpredictable, and ever-changing.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.