Sabrina Carpenter's headlining Coachella performance set the internet ablaze, due to the set design (shout-out to the car fountain) and celebrity guest appearances (Sam Elliott, Susan Sarandon, Will Ferrell, and Samuel L. Jackson). It also included some major fashion and beauty moments, thanks to custom Dior and a not-to-be-missed manicure. The latter was a chrome, cherry-cola-esque set.
Celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt used OPI products to create Carpenter's "vintage red" manicure. She used the professional-only Intelli-Gel line, but the good news is that you can secure the same shades in the brand's traditional nail lacquer. (I prefer the Infinite Shine collection, which is designed to give a smooth, shiny finish similar to gel without any of the fuss.) This manicure has "summer mood board" written all over it. So, without further ado, keep scrolling to learn how to recreate Carpenter's Coachella nails at home.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.