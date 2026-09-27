Silvana Armani spent 40 years working with her uncle, Giorgio Armani, gaining a deep understanding of the brand's core values, craftsmanship, and vision. Yet taking on the role of arguably the most beloved and respected figure in fashion is no small feat. With her creative experience, deep connection to the brand's legacy, and profound grasp of who the Armani woman is, though, she has proved through her early collections, especially her sophomore one, which debuted today, that she can successfully lead the Italian house into its new chapter. This seamless transition and forward-looking approach were especially evident with spring/summer 2027.
For her most recent collection, titled "Evolution," Silvana looked to the foundation on which the luxury fashion house was built: something strong enough to support everything that comes after it. Rather than recreating the past, she returned to the brand's defining elements and reinterpreted them through her own lens, evolving it without losing sight of where it began. As the brand explains in the press release, "Identity too can evolve without losing its essence." In this sense, the collection becomes a conversation between what Armani has been, what it is today, and what it can become.
The house's history shows throughout the collection, from its signature understated elegance to its emphasis on clean, sophisticated silhouettes. At the same time, these familiar elements were transformed through new proportions, sharp shoulders, fluid tailoring, and after-dark high-shine glamour. Introducing cotton for the first time added a fresh dimension, while butterfly motifs symbolized metamorphosis and the start of a new chapter. One look even featured images of Giorgio Armani on a jacket, creating a directional connection between the past and its evolving future.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
Ultimately, what Silvana presented for spring/summer 2027 was all about building on the house's codes, letting them evolve while preserving their essence. It's unquestionably Giorgio Armani, but her own version. And her uncle would be proud. Keep scrolling to discover everything there is to know about the new collection.
Butterfly Effect
The metamorphosis of a butterfly was used as a symbol throughout the collection, representing how something can evolve while staying true to its identity. The butterfly's transformation from an egg to a caterpillar, chrysalis, and finally a fully formed butterfly mirrors the brand's personal growth and evolution while preserving its core identity. Inspired by this concept, Silvana took the idea a step further by incorporating butterfly motifs throughout the collection. Some gowns featured butterfly embellishments on the necklines, while blazers were finished with butterfly brooches. More appeared on accessories, especially layered necklaces and chokers. Some pieces were subtle while others were bold, but each represented the house's journey of growth, resilience, and evolution.
Cotton in Focus
Now that Giorgio Armani is under Silvana Armani's creative leadership, she is setting new rules for the brand's evolving language. One clear directive she is establishing is to make cotton central to the Armani collections. "He didn't like it; he thought it was too humble a fabric," she told WWD, referring to Giorgio Armani. "But I adore cotton, so I added it." While it marked a significant shift for the house, it was done elegantly. The fabric appeared throughout fluid trousers and Bermuda shorts, paired seamlessly with sporty anoraks, plunging V-neck blazers, blouses, and collarless jackets.
The '80s, Reimagined
If you've been paying attention to recent runway collections, you may have noticed designers leaning into the multifaceted era of the '80s, making it feel fresh and relevant today. Silvana's collection clearly echoed that approach. However, for the brand, it's not just about chasing trends—the time period holds profound significance for Giorgio Armani. It was a transformative, defining decade when Armani arguably set the look of the era by popularizing sharp-shouldered suits. The press release notes that Silvana channeled this rich heritage by drawing inspiration from the decade through "sharp shoulders, rhythmic geometries and metallic glimmers." Eighties-inspired strapless necklines and fringe also dominated the collection.
Opulent Neutrals
In her debut collection, Silvana paired classic gray, beige, navy, and black with vibrant accents of sage green, burgundy, cherry red, and dusty lilac. However, for her sophomore collection, Silvana scaled back on color, focusing on a refined palette of rich neutrals: ivory, black, and gold. This shift was intentional, though. "The… palette allows structure, texture, and movement to emerge," the brand shares in the press release. Plus, every shade served a specific purpose: "Black expresses strength, depth, and rigor; ivory provides a luminous counterpoint; gold adds energy, illuminating the surfaces."
Day-to-Night Footwear
For over 50 years, the Giorgio Armani brand has been synonymous with Italian elegance. But Armani has always been about practicality, comfort, and wearability. That balance was particularly evident in the spring/summer 2027 collection. Many of the looks felt as though they could move seamlessly from the runway into everyday life, particularly the footwear, which emphasized versatility and a day-to-night sensibility. Loafers and flats were designed with ruched details and woven colorblocking. Closed-toe ankle-strap kitten heels with touches of PVC fabric were also integrated and paired with sequin gowns and skirts. Neoprene boots with buckle details and exposed gold zippers accompanied the lineup, making sophistication feel effortless.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.