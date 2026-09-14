We're Red Carpet Experts—These 2026 Emmy Awards Looks Won the Night

Find out which celebs stole the show.

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2026 Emmys red carpet
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It’s been six long months since the last major award show, and for those of us who have found this lapse difficult, good news is ahead. It’s Emmys night. The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, held in downtown Los Angeles and hosted by Mariska Hargitay, have a long list of stars on the guest list. With everyone from newly minted It girls such as Sarah Pidgeon to red carpet veterans such as Michelle Pfeiffer set to be in attendance, there will be much to look out for, and we'll be here all night, reporting on all things style-related (and don't forget to check out our Emmys beauty coverage).

Among the Emmy nominees and presenters are Zendaya, Carey Mulligan, Elle Fanning, Ayo Edebiri, and many more. You won't want to miss any of the best looks, chosen by us, your self-proclaimed red carpet experts here at Who What Wear, so be sure to check back for all of the updates. With that, keep scrolling to see which Emmy Awards red carpet looks are the most must-see of the night.

2026 emmys red carpet

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WHO: Zendaya

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WEAR: Custom Prada dress; Mikimoto jewelry

STYLED BY: Law Roach

Selena Gomez 2026 emmys

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WHO: Selena Gomez

WEAR: Custom Louis Vuitton dress; Tiffany & Co. jewelry

STYLED BY: Erin Walsh

2026 emmys red carpet

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WHO: Ayo Edebiri

WEAR: Chanel dress

STYLED BY: Danielle Goldberg

2026 emmys red carpet

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WHO: Sarah Pidgeon

WEAR: Chanel dress

STYLED BY: Emma Jade Morrison

2026 emmys red carpet

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WHO: Chase Infiniti

WEAR: Custom Louis Vuitton dress; Hearts on Fire jewelry

STYLED BY: Wayman + Micah

2026 emmys red carpet

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WHO: Emmy Rossum

WEAR: Julie de Libran dress; vintage Fred Leighton jewelry

STYLED BY: Delphine Danhier

2026 emmys red carpet

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WHO: Nicole Kidman

WEAR: Custom Chanel dress; Omega watch

STYLED BY: Jason Bolden

2026 emmys red carpet

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WHO: Elle Fanning

WEAR: Ralph Lauren Collection dress

STYLED BY: Samantha McMillen

2026 emmys red carpet

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WHO: Keri Russell

WEAR: Khaite dress; Buccellati jewelry

STYLED BY: Frank Fleming

2026 emmys red carpet

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WHO: Florence Pugh

WEAR: Custom Vivienne Westwood dress

STYLED BY: Rebecca Corbin-Murray

2026 Emmy awards

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WHO: Carey Mulligan

WEAR: The Row dress

STYLED BY: Danielle Goldberg

2026 emmys red carpet

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WHO: Dakota Fanning

WEAR: Carolina Herrera dress

STYLED BY: Samantha McMillen

2026 Emmy awards

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WHO: Charles Melton

WEAR: Custom Louis Vuitton suit

STYLED BY: Samantha McMillen

2026 Emmy awards

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WHO: Allison Janney

WEAR: Pamella Roland dress

STYLED BY: Tara Swennen

2026 Emmy awards

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WHO: Sarah Snook

WEAR: Balenciaga dress

STYLED BY: Thomas Carter Phillips

2026 Emmy awards

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WHO: Michelle Pfeiffer

2026 Emmy awards

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WHO: Emilia Clarke

WEAR: Prada dress

STYLED BY: Emma Jade Morrison

2026 Emmy awards

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WHO: Jessica Belkin

WEAR: Ilya Migmoon dress

STYLED BY: Jared Eng

2026 Emmy awards

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WHO: Claire Danes

WEAR: Custom Giorgio Armani Privé dress

STYLED BY: Petra Flannery

2026 Emmy awards

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WHO: Linda Cardellini

WEAR: Yara Shoemaker dress

STYLED BY: Jeanann Williams

2026 emmys red carpet

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WHO: Rhea Seehorn

WEAR: Louis Vuitton dress; Swarovski jewelry

STYLED BY: Elizabeth Stewart

2026 Emmy awards

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WHO: Paul Anthony Kelly

WEAR: Louis Vuitton suit

STYLED BY: Warren Alfie Baker

2026 Emmy awards

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WHO: Sarah Michelle Gellar

WEAR: Gabriel & Co. jewelry

STYLED BY: Tara Swennen

2026 Emmy awards

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WHO: Karolina Wydra

WEAR: Marmar Halim dress

STYLED BY: Jeanann Williams

2026 emmys red carpet

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WHO: Julia Garner

WEAR: Loewe dress; Betzábe shoes

STYLED BY: Elizabeth Saltzman

2026 emmys red carpet

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WHO: Olivia Munn

2026 Emmys red carpet

(Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

WHO: Cailee Spaeny

WEAR: Custom Miu Miu dress

STYLED BY: Nicky Yates

Emmy awards 2026

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WHO: Rachel Sennott

Emmy awards 2026

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WHO: Kristen Bell

Emmy awards 2026

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WHO: Quinta Brunson

WEAR: Christian Cowan dress; Jimmy Choo shoes; Marco Bicego jewelry

STYLED BY: Jessica Paster

2026 Emmy awards

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WHO: Oscar Isaac

2026 Emmy awards

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WHO: Sara Foster and Erin Foster

Abby Elliott at the 2026 Emmys

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WHO: Abby Elliott

WEAR: Erdem dress; Jennifer Meyer jewelry

STYLED BY: Erica Cloud

2026 emmys red carpet Grace Gummer

(Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

WHO: Grace Gummer

WEAR: Dior dress

STYLED BY: Nicky Campbell

2026 Emmys red carpet

(Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

WHO: Colman Domingo

WEAR: Custom Valentino

STYLED BY: Wayman + Micah

2026 Emmys red carpet

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

WHO: Mariska Hargitay

2026 emmys red carpet Adam Brody

(Image credit: Jesse Grant/NBC via Getty Images)

WHO: Adam Brody

WEAR: Prada suit; Omega watch

STYLED BY: Ilaria Urbinati

2026 emmys red carpet

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WHO: Shailene Woodley

STYLED BY: Karla Welch

2026 Emmys red carpet

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

WHO: Katherine LaNasa

WEAR: Custom Louis Vuitton dress

STYLED BY: Tara Swennen

Desi Lydic 2026 emmys

(Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

WHO: Desi Lydic

STYLED BY: Jessica Paster

2026 Emmy awards

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WHO: Calista Flockhart

Jackie Tohn 2026 emmys

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

WHO: Jackie Tohn

STYLED BY: Laura Farris Schuffman

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Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.