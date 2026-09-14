We're Red Carpet Experts—These 2026 Emmy Awards Looks Won the Night

It’s been six long months since the last major award show, and for those of us who have found this lapse difficult, good news is ahead. It’s Emmys night. The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, held in downtown Los Angeles and hosted by Mariska Hargitay, have a long list of stars on the guest list. With everyone from newly minted It girls such as Sarah Pidgeon to red carpet veterans such as Michelle Pfeiffer set to be in attendance, there will be much to look out for, and we'll be here all night, reporting on all things style-related (and don't forget to check out our Emmys beauty coverage).
Among the Emmy nominees and presenters are Zendaya, Carey Mulligan, Elle Fanning, Ayo Edebiri, and many more. You won't want to miss any of the best looks, chosen by us, your self-proclaimed red carpet experts here at Who What Wear, so be sure to check back for all of the updates. With that, keep scrolling to see which Emmy Awards red carpet looks are the most must-see of the night.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.