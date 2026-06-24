How Chase Infiniti's Stylists Put Together Her Award-Season Looks

Welcome to TheWho What Wear Podcast. Think of it as your direct line to the designers, stylists, beauty experts, editors, and tastemakers who are shaping the fashion-and-beauty world. Subscribe to TheWho What Wear Podcast on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.
How Wayman Bannerman & Micah McDonald Became Hollywood's Go-To Stylists | Who What Wear - YouTube
For celebrity styling duo Wayman Bannermanand Micah McDonald, the creative-director shake-ups could be a good thing when it comes to putting together looks for their clients during award season. "I actually think it will be a better award season because of that," Bannerman said. The duo known as Wayman and Micah has a stacked roster to dress. The pair works with some of the most in-demand stars in the entertainment industry, from Chase Infiniti to Colman Domingo.
On the latest episode of The Who What Wear Podcast, they share how they started working with Infiniti, how they take a look from sketch to reality, and more.
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To read excerpts from their conversation, scroll below.
Can we speak about your girl Chase [Infiniti] for a moment? How did you guys start working together?