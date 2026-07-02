Listen, I love a great Zara find or an affordable H&M gem as much as the next person, but big-box retailers are far from the only option. My fellow Who What Wear editors and I are equally excited about discovering, spotlighting, and shopping smaller labels. For instance, you might have read my interview with Mexican designer Lorena Saravia, or browsed my colleague's story about her favorite on-the-rise fashion brands. Now, I'd like to direct your attention to a Barcelona-based brand that Olivia Rodrigo just wore.
At Lego's headquarters in Denmark, Rodrigo wore a Gimaguas Bomba Maxi Dress ($196) with fall-ready brown leather boots. Founded by twin sisters Claudia and Sayana Durany, Gimaguas is a favorite of in-the-know fashion people. "Our collections—many created in collaboration with artists and artisans that we admire—focus on relaxed silhouettes, technical knitwear, and craft-inspired detail," the designers explain on their website. "All Gimaguas pieces are designed in Barcelona, and most are proudly made in Spain." Scroll down to shop Rodrigo's exact dress, as well as other cute Gimaguas pieces.