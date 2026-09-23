The VMAs Naked Dresses Everyone *Still* Talks About

I was already planning a retrospective on the most talked-about naked dresses in VMAs history—as I've done for the Met Gala and the Oscars—but now, the timing feels particularly poignant. Just last week, the fashion industry lost Bob Mackie, whose scandalous designs for Cher started the sheer trend that continues to this day. Naturally, I included one of their collaborations in this story: the see-through, sequined black frock Cher wore to the MTV Video Music Awards in 1987.
Since then, tons of celebrities have decided to show copious amounts of skin on the famously rebellious red carpet. Rose McGowan's 1998 look, for instance, barely contained enough fabric to qualify as a dress. Taylor Swift—who will receive the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honors this weekend—participated in a more subtle version of the trend back in 2022. Scroll down to revisit the best naked dresses in VMAs history as we await this year's show on Sunday, September 27, 2026.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.