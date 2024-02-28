The 12 Best Chanel Dresses in Oscars History
The 96th annual Academy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 10, and I have several burning questions. Which Barbie will Margot Robbie re-create on the red carpet? Which movie will win Best Picture? Who will turn up to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party? Only time will tell, but rest assured, you can count on us to deliver all of the answers in due time.
In the meantime, I decided to talk a walk down memory lane and revisit iconic Oscars looks from years past. I've always associated Chanel with the pinnacle of luxury fashion, so I've focused this story specifically on looks from the storied French house once helmed by Karl Lagerfeld and now steered by Virginie Viard. What can you expect from my roundup? Well, one celebrity scored two spots on my list: none other than Kirsten Dunst, who wore Chanel to the prestigious ceremony in both 2005 and 2007. Scroll down to see my favorite Chanel looks in Oscars history.
Kirsten Dunst, 2007
Michelle Williams, 2023
Tessa Thomspon, 2019
Nicole Kidman, 2004
Rinko Kikuchi, 2007
Diane Kruger, 2010
Kirsten Dunst, 2005
Sarah Jessica Parker, 2010
Penelope Cruz, 2008
Margot Robbie, 2018
Julianne Moore, 2015
Sofia Boutella, 2017
