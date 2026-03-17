That said, I wasn't surprised to see multiple celebs walk the 98th annual Academy Awards red carpet with a matching lip combo. However, I was taken aback by just how stunning they were. I'm specifically referencing celebrities like Rose Byrne, Renate Reinsve, and Best Actress winner Jessie Buckley, who wore crisp, clean, and vibrant vermillion-leaning lipsticks. I wanted—nay, needed—to know the exact products their respective MUAs applied. So, I did some digging and came back with the exact ones (the perks of being a beauty editor!). Ahead, see the exact designer lipsticks each A-lister wore on the Oscars red carpet.
Rose Byrne
I think I emitted an audible gasp when I caught a glimpse of Rose Byrne's vivid red lipstick. Her makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, paired the pop of red with sculpted eye shadow and glowing skin. IMO, it was a masterclass in Oscar makeup.
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Shop Byrne's Exact Lip Combo:
Dior
Rouge Dior Contour in 999
The iconic Dior red.
Dior
Rouge Dior in Concorde Velvet Finish
A rich, brick red.
Jessie Buckley
Celebrity makeup artist Nina Park was the expert behind Oscar-winner Jessie Buckley's look. "The inspiration for Jessie’s look came from the colors of her dress," she said in a press release. "With the striking red and pink tones, I wanted the makeup to feel harmonious. Soft, radiant skin, paired with a diffused red lip, highlighted her natural beauty, while maintaining an elegant and understated finish." To create a "lived-in" look, Park layered two Chanel products, pressing them into the lips for that diffused effect.
Shop Buckley's Exact Lip Combo:
Chanel
Le Crayon Lèvres
Longwear Lip Pencil in 178 Rouge Cerise
A juicy cherry-red.
chanel
Le Rouge Duo Ultra Tenue Liquid Lip Colour in 47 Daring Red
A classic ruby red.
Renate Reinsve
Celebrity makeup artist Emily Cheng expertly matched Renate Reinsve's lipstick to her custom Louis Vuitton dress. She used a La Beauté Louis Vuitton signature formula—a poppy-red shade with orange and yellow undertones to bring a "fresh radiance" to her look. The lipstick has a high-end price tag ($160!), but it's refillable and housed in a luxurious monogram-covered tube that the brand calls "an eternal keepsake."
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.