Selena Gomez Just Cosigned the Unexpected Fall Lip Color Taylor Swift Has Been Wearing on Repeat

Selena Gomez is no stranger to a trend-setting beauty moment. From fuchsia eye shadow at the 2017 Met Gala to bright blue nails, the multihyphenate is a refined risk-taker—something she has in common with her famous bestie, Taylor Swift.

While it’s true that Swift usually sticks to her routine—a crisp swipe of black eyeliner and a blue-red lip—the singer has been switching things up as she enters an entirely new era. During the surprise announcement of her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, made on an episode of the podcast “New Heights,” the “Love Story” songstress swapped her usual red pout for a thematic orange. She seemed to wear the warm hue again in her Internet-breaking engagement photos with Travis Kelce, which she paired with equally chic “naked” engagement nails. But now it appears that Gomez has put an official stamp of approval on her friend’s clementine look.

The Rare Beauty founder posted a series of photos from her Allure cover shoot on Instagram yesterday, rocking a bright orange lipstick shade dubbed On the Runway from her longtime makeup artist’s homonymous, brand-new beauty brand, Hung Vanngo Beauty. According to the editorial credits, Vanngo completed the “Love You Like a Love Song” songstress’s look in true Selena Gomez fashion: with Rare Beauty’s Kind Words Matte Lip Liner in Wise and Creative.

While you might not be able to shop her exact vivid shade on Sephora yet, we found several citrusy lookalikes that will give you Swift and Gomez’s bestie-approved lip look as this trend ascends before fall.

But that’s not where the orangey lip picks end. Keep scrolling for more celeb-inspired products via lipsticks, balms, glosses, and more, with prices starting at just $8.

