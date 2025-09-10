Selena Gomez Just Cosigned the Unexpected Fall Lip Color Taylor Swift Has Been Wearing on Repeat

While it’s true that Swift usually sticks to her routine—a crisp swipe of black eyeliner and a blue-red lip—the singer has been switching things up as she enters an entirely new era. During the surprise announcement of her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, made on an episode of the podcast “New Heights,” the “Love Story” songstress swapped her usual red pout for a thematic orange. She seemed to wear the warm hue again in her Internet-breaking engagement photos with Travis Kelce, which she paired with equally chic “naked” engagement nails. But now it appears that Gomez has put an official stamp of approval on her friend’s clementine look.
While you might not be able to shop her exact vivid shade on Sephora yet, we found several citrusy lookalikes that will give you Swift and Gomez’s bestie-approved lip look as this trend ascends before fall.
Chanel
Rouge Coco Baume Shine Tinted Lip Balm in Tender Peach
While Gomez’s lip look includes a pillowy matte finish, this glossy Chanel lip balm leaves a hydrating, glossy look—but both colors are quite similar. This bright shade offers buildable coverage for a light wash or a bold peach hue with extra swipes (takes three for max coverage); its shea butter- and olive fruit oil-packed formula relieving chapped and dry lips with each pass.
E.l.f. Cosmetics
O Face Satin Lipstick in Terracotta Rose
For a more budget-friendly (and everyday) option, this rusty orange lipstick from E.l.f. Cosmetics in Terracotta Rose is a great way to dip your toes in the orange lipstick trend. Swift wore a similar nude-orange lipstick to the 2024 VMAs, and we think this satin-finish stick could be a good color match at a reasonable price. Plus, it’s packed with moisturizing ingredients like squalane, marula oil, and jojoba esters for comfortable wear.
Hermès
Rouge Hermès Matte Lipstick in Orange Boîte
If you want something super similar to Gomez’s tangerine shade, this Hermès hue is almost a dead-ringer. The carrot color looks stunning when layered against a deeper lip liner, and it offers a similar matte effect to the Hung Vanngo Beauty lippie. The formula is also confusingly hydrating despite its velvety finish.
But that’s not where the orangey lip picks end. Keep scrolling for more celeb-inspired products via lipsticks, balms, glosses, and more, with prices starting at just $8.
Hung Vanngo Beauty
Creamy Matte Longwear Lipstick in On the Runway
If you want to nab Gomez's exact shade, add this brand-new lipstick to your cart.
Revlon
Super Lustrous Lipstick in Kiss Me Coral
The most wallet-friendly on our list, this Revlon tube goes for just $8 a pop.
CHANEL
Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Colour in Ardente
For that matte look, but with a bit more kick.
Hourglass
Phantom Volumizing Glossy Lip Balm in Lucid
Hourglass’s Phantom Volumizing Balm is perfect if you want an ultra-glossy iteration.
Victoria Beckham Beauty
Posh Lipstick in Fire
This hue leans a bit spicier than Gomez and Swift’s, but we’re not complaining.
Westman Atelier
Lip Suede Matte Lipstick in Läcker
A bit lighter than the others, this creamy coral feels fitting for our Showgirl's bridal era.
Tom Ford
Soleil Lip Balm
Light, sheer, and gorgeously glossy, this lip balm makes this color look oh-so chic.
Alyssa Brascia is an associate beauty editor at Who What Wear. She is based in New York City and has nearly three years of industry experience, with rivers of content spanning from multigenerational lipstick reviews to celebrity fashion roundups. Brascia graduated with a BS in apparel, merchandising, and design from Iowa State University and went on to serve as a staff shopping writer at People.com for more than 2.5 years. Herearlier work can be found atInStyle, Travel + Leisure, Shape,and more. Brascia has personally tested more than a thousand beauty products, so if she’s not swatching a new eye shadow palette, she’s busy styling a chic outfit for a menial errand (because anywhere can be a runway if you believe hard enough).