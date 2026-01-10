Preppy, Artfully Disheveled, and Very 2026: The Ralph Tuck Is the Secret to Effortless Layering

Outfits featuring the Ralph tuck.
(Image credit: Ralph Lauren; Getty Images; Polo Ralph Lauren; @kelseymerritt)

Since the beginning, designer Ralph Lauren has always embodied the style that the brand stands for. There is a sense of cool nonchalance, classic prep, and aspirational Americana dressing that carries through, whether it's the pieces themselves or how they're styled. Some core styling concepts have lasted through the decades and have become RL signatures, including the Ralph tuck, which has recently taken over on the internet, from TikTok to fashion reporting at GQ.

A photo of Lauren dating back to circa 1983 shows his signature Ralph tuck. The designer is wearing a collared denim shirt left open and unbuttoned to the waist. It's layered with a white undershirt and an army-green overshirt, and each top is tucked into a pair of jeans and topped by a Western leather belt with a silver buckle. It's a look that has become of staple of Lauren in varying iterations as he takes bows at his runway shows as well as in the brand's collections and campaigns. Ahead, read more on how everyone is adopting the Ralph tuck into their wardrobes.

The Ralph Tuck

To replicate Lauren's look, begin with a white undershirt and jeans, then layer multiple collared shirts unbuttoned to the navel, and finish the look with a Western belt.

Ralph Lauren wearing a Ralph tuck outfit.

(Image credit: Ralph Lauren)

The Turtleneck Approach

While a white T-shirt can be a great base layer for the Ralph tuck, you can swap in a turtleneck for a seasonal winter look.

Woman wearing a Ralph tuck outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Layered-Collared-Shirt Approach

Double up the collared shirts, ideally in crisp poplin with contrasting colors, for a high-impact look. Finish the look with a signature leather belt and layer additional accessories, including a tie and shoulder bag.

Woman wearing a Ralph tuck outfit.

(Image credit: Polo Ralph Lauren)

The Sweater Approach

Another spin on the turtleneck approach? Adding a plush knit as the starting layer. To tap into the alpine look, opt for a Fair Isle turtleneck sweater and add a cowboy hat.

Woman wearing a Ralph tuck outfit.

(Image credit: @kelseymerritt)