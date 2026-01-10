Preppy, Artfully Disheveled, and Very 2026: The Ralph Tuck Is the Secret to Effortless Layering

Since the beginning, designer Ralph Lauren has always embodied the style that the brand stands for. There is a sense of cool nonchalance, classic prep, and aspirational Americana dressing that carries through, whether it's the pieces themselves or how they're styled. Some core styling concepts have lasted through the decades and have become RL signatures, including the Ralph tuck, which has recently taken over on the internet, from TikTok to fashion reporting at GQ.
A photo of Lauren dating back to circa 1983 shows his signature Ralph tuck. The designer is wearing a collared denim shirt left open and unbuttoned to the waist. It's layered with a white undershirt and an army-green overshirt, and each top is tucked into a pair of jeans and topped by a Western leather belt with a silver buckle. It's a look that has become of staple of Lauren in varying iterations as he takes bows at his runway shows as well as in the brand's collections and campaigns. Ahead, read more on how everyone is adopting the Ralph tuck into their wardrobes.
The Ralph Tuck
To replicate Lauren's look, begin with a white undershirt and jeans, then layer multiple collared shirts unbuttoned to the navel, and finish the look with a Western belt.
Polo Ralph Lauren
Classic Fit Denim Shirt
LESET
Nando Ribbed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
Levi's
Karlie Utility Jacket
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY
Annina Mid-Rise Staight-Leg Jeans
ralph lauren
Tooled-Buckle Leather Belt
The Turtleneck Approach
While a white T-shirt can be a great base layer for the Ralph tuck, you can swap in a turtleneck for a seasonal winter look.
Hommegirls
Chambray Blue Classic Shirt
Polo ralph lauren
Stretch-Blend Turtleneck
Toteme
Pleated Pants
Gap
Oversized Wool-Blend Blazer
Dingo
Out West Cowboy Boot
The Layered-Collared-Shirt Approach
Double up the collared shirts, ideally in crisp poplin with contrasting colors, for a high-impact look. Finish the look with a signature leather belt and layer additional accessories, including a tie and shoulder bag.
Polo ralph lauren
Slim Fit Oxford Shirt
Polo Ralph Lauren
Slim Fit Striped Oxford Shirt
Khaite
Farley Jeans
Déhanche
Hollyhock Braided Belt
Polo ralph lauren
Striped Silk Repp Tie
The Sweater Approach
Another spin on the turtleneck approach? Adding a plush knit as the starting layer. To tap into the alpine look, opt for a Fair Isle turtleneck sweater and add a cowboy hat.