Runway Shows, Dimes, and Vintage Shopping: Jeanne Damas Shares Her New York Fashion Week Diary

When I think back to the first French influencer I ever came across, I vividly remember them being Jeanne Damas. For many of us, she was part of the earlier days of that whole era, especially compared to what the influencer world looks like now. I even recall trying to find her exact lip combo back when she would blend two lipsticks together and apply them with her fingers for that soft, blurred finish. She quickly became one of the most popular modern-day references for Parisian style.
Since then, she's remained known for her effortless aesthetic and is now a designer as well, having launched her brand Rouje in 2016. For this February's New York Fashion Week, Damas shares her diary, including the Ralph Lauren show, a Rouje event, and the Tory Burch show.
I always stay at the same hotel. I love building habits when I travel. It makes me feel at home instantly. I love staying in neighborhoods filled with young, creative energy. It's incredibly inspiring. In Paris, we don't always experience that same avant-garde spirit in such an intense way. It gives me so much inspiration for Rouje. I love that mix of youth, diversity, and creativity. It actually reminds me a bit of Belleville. As a mom, one of my best tips for flying to NYC is to take melatonin on the plane and try to sleep properly. It really helps fight jet lag and arrive feeling fresh and ready.
Favorite moment of the trip?
My getaway to The Met between two fashion week appointments to discover the exhibition Seeing Silence by the Finnish painter Helene Schjerfbeck. A moment of calm to discover this artist. The Met is a bit of a must-stop whenever I come to NYC; there's always something to see.
The best thing you ate or drank?
The best BLT is definitely in New York. I love having it as a second breakfast at Dimes, sometimes even grabbing one to take away before heading back to Paris. And Le Dive for a pastis. It has one of the only terraces in the summer, which makes it feel like a little Parisian escape.
Favorite shops, restaurants, and places to go?
For years, my first stop in NYC was Maryam Nassir Zadeh. Now, I feel like I need to discover a new ritual address. Of course, I love vintage shopping: Ellen Vintage, Desert Vintage, and Duo are always on my list. Bar Oliver is perfect for drinks. Le Chêne is a beautiful new French restaurant I tried this week—modern cuisine, very "fooding," and absolutely incredible. The MoMA is always a good idea, and I also love visiting galleries like Grimm, PPOW, or 1969 Gallery.
A trend you're already seeing everywhere?
I arrived wearing my Blundstones without realizing that basically everyone in New York already had them, but honestly, when it's -20°C, you understand why.
What was your approach to packing? I'd love to hear about the essentials that you made sure to bring!
I always travel with my father's baptism medal. It's my little ritual so the plane doesn't crash. My perfect sleep kit is essential: melatonin, earplugs, my own pillow, and a silk eye mask. I'm a bit of a princess and the pea when it comes to sleep. I need my routine, no matter what. I brought a hair diffuser (because of the American plugs), my toiletry bag, and simple makeup—a face palette and tinted balms. A big bag is key so I can walk around all day with all my essentials. To survive the New York cold, [I have] Damart thermal layers, a Rouje neck warmer, good boots, and shearling pieces. It was also the first time I packed workout clothes to go to the gym. I actually recommend exercising in the morning when you're jet-lagged. It helps reset your body.
You also launched an exclusive preview of your new collection while you were in town at Rouje's SoHo store. How would you describe the new pieces?
The new collection is inspired by Ilona and Carole—strong, inspiring women with that effortless, timeless femininity. It's about confidence, subtle sensuality, and pieces that feel both iconic and easy to wear.
This year is Rouje's 10th anniversary. Are there any things you can share that you have on your bucket list for the next 10 years of Rouje?
Opening a Rouje café, something like a madeleine de Proust, a coffee shop that feels nostalgic and deeply connected to Rouje's universe. Organizing our first big show but maybe in a more artistic way, very Rouje. Perhaps something involving actresses. Opening more boutiques in Europe or maybe a permanent space in Asia. Continuing and deepening our support of Maison des Femmes de Saint-Denis and developing the lifestyle side of Rouje: exploring my passion for interiors, creating special pieces—maybe even things for my daughter—and continuing collaborations with French and European artisans.
Is there anything else you'd like to include?
New York always reminds me why I love creation so much. The energy is intense, bold, fearless. It pushes me to dream bigger.
Ralph Lauren Fall 2026 Show
Fall 2026 trendspotting: You'll find all the very classic suits, very New Yorker style, and the set is also very beautiful.
What you wore: I was wearing a buttoned, tailored dress with a belt, a small vanity bag, and a high-collared shirt.
Rouje Collection Preview at the SoHo Store
What you wore: One of my favorite dress from the next collection.
Tory Burch Fall/Winter 2026 Show
Standout moment: To see Tory backstage 10 years after she invited me to the Met Gala.
Fall 2026 trendspotting: Tory Burch, colorful and satin slip dresses in a very NYC style.
What you wore: I was wearing a very "me" look with rolled-up jeans (which are really coming back into trend), a small buttoned gray cardigan, a gorgeous shearling coat, and a leopard bag to give the whole outfit a twist.
